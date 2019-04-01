Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Cavaliers

The Phoenix Suns complete the season series with the Cleveland Cavaliers and play an Eastern Conference team for the final time this season.

SUNS VS CAVS HISTORY:

Devin Booker put up 30 points and seven assists when these two teams played earlier this season.

It’s a homecoming for multiple former Suns as Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss and Channing Frye return to the Valley. This will be Frye’s final game in Phoenix as he is planning to retire at the end of this season.

The Suns have won 12 of the last 19 at home and are 40-16 all-time in the Valley against the Cavaliers. The Suns hold a commanding lead in the all-time series with a 64-48 advantage.

BOOK’S HISTORIC RUN:

Devin Booker has scored 157 points over the last three games. This is the most over a three-game span in Suns history as he became just the sixth player ever in NBA history to do so (Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, James Harden and Elgin Baylor).

Booker has scored 30-plus points in four straight games, one game shy of tying the Suns record of five straight 30-point games (Charlie Scott twice, Charles Barkley once).

Booker has scored 25-plus points in 10 straight games, one game shy of tying the Suns record of 11 straight 25-point games (Amar’e Stoudemire).

PHOENIX FACTS:

Mikal Bridges needs just two three-pointers to become the first rookie in Suns history and the 11th rookie in NBA history with 100-plus three-pointers and 100-plus steals.

Jamal Crawford (11,149) passed Dell Curry (11,147) for the second-most career points off the bench in NBA history, trailing only Lou Williams.

Deandre Ayton (729) passed Alvan Adams (727) for the most rebounds in a rookie in Suns history.

INJURY UPDATE:

Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain), Tyler Johnson (sore right knee), Kelly Oubre Jr. (left thumb sprain) and T.J. Warren (right ankle soreness) are all out.