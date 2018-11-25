Suns Sneak Peek: Suns at Pistons

The Suns and Pistons meet for the first time this season after each had dramatic victories on Friday night.

SUNS VS PISTONS HISTORY:

Jackson notched a double-double the last time these two teams tipped-off with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The last time the Suns visited Detroit, Jackson came off the bench to score 20 points to go along with his seven rebounds and three steals.

The Suns lead the all-time series against the Pistons with a 67-66 advantage.

HOMECOMING IN DETROIT:

Both Devin Booker and Josh Jackson return to their hometown as the team tips-off in Michigan.

Booker: “I haven’t got to play here that much. I’ve been injured the last few times around so I’m really excited to play in front of family and friends.”

Jackson: “Always fun playing here. Coming back home, obviously. Just having all my family and friends with me at the game.”

Head Coach Igor Kokoškov (as a coach) and Assistant Coach Corliss Williamson (as a player) both spent time on the Pistons earlier in the careers.

JAMAL IN THE CLUTCH:

Jamal Crawford hit a game-winning 17-footer to give the Suns a 116-114 win at Milwaukee.

This was his 10th career game-winner in a game’s final 10 seconds and the Suns’ second of the season (Devin Booker on Nov. 4 vs. Memphis).

Crawford’s 10th career game-winner came 14 years and five days after his first—a three-pointer to give the Knicks a 93-92 win at Houston on Nov. 18, 2004.

Crawford needs three more points to become the 56th player in NBA history to reach 19,000 career points.

PHOENIX FACTS:

As he returns to his home state, Booker is averaging 29.7 points on 47.3 percent shooting plus 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals through the first three games of the four-game road trip.

Trevor Ariza has 1,439 career steals—with his next one he will pass Jerome Kersey (1,439) to enter the top 50 in NBA history in all-time steals.

T.J. Warren has scored 19+ points in a career-long eight straight games, averaging 23.3 points (55.6 FG%, 47.5 3FG%, 90.0 FT%).

Deandre Ayton’s ten double-doubles are first among rookies. He joins Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin and Emeka Okafor as the only rookies with at least ten double-doubles through 18 career games since Shaquille O’Neal had 16 in 1992-93 (Basketball-Reference).