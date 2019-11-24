Suns Sneak Peek: Suns at Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns have a quick turnaround after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves as they tip-off against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

SUNS VS NUGGETS

In the Suns last game against the Nuggets on Oct. 25, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 23 points with eight rebound and two steals in the overtime thriller. Frank Kaminsky notched a double-double in that same game with 19 points and 11 rebounds while shooting a career-best 11-11 from the free throw line.

The Suns locked down defensively and held the Nuggets to just 39 points in the first half of their first meeting this season.

The Suns hold the all-time record against the Nuggets with a 97-79 series lead.

KEY CONNECTIONS

Ricky Rubio and Juancho Hernangomez teamed together to lead Spain to gold at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

Suns Head Coach Monty Williams and Assistant Coaches Mark Bryant and Steve Blake all briefly played for the Nuggets during their careers.

Dario Šarić and Jerami Grant were teammates on Philadelphia for part of the 2016-17 season.

Suns Assistant Coaches Darko Rajaković and Mark Bryant coached Jerami Grant in Oklahoma City from 2016-19.

BIG NIGHT IN MINNEAPOLIS

The Suns tied a season-low with only seven turnovers in their 100-98 victory against the Timberwolves.

The team shot 24-of-26 from the free throw line and never trailed over the final three quarters.

Devin Booker neared his first career triple-double with 35 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and 9 assists. His 35 points were the most by a Suns player with at least 9 rebounds and 9 assists since Charles Barkley on March 3, 1993 in his first game against the 76ers after they traded him to the Suns.

Kelly Oubre Jr. posted his first double-double of the season with 25 pointd and 11 rebounds to go along with his four steals.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING

DEVIN BOOKER: “I’m ready. Let’s get it. We feel fresh. We feel good. A couple bumps and bruises, but we’ll be fine.”

FRANK KAMINSKY: “We’ve got to be disruptive. They’re a team that like to get out and play free. A lot of cutters. Jokic, they run most of their offense through him. Change up the game, switch screens, get in him, frustrate him a little bit and hopefully we can go from there.”

COACH MONTY WILLIAMS: “Tough team. One of the best in the West. We played them before. We know what we’re up against. The challenges of the NBA season is the same for everybody. It’s just timing."

INJURY UPDATE:

Cam Johnson (right knee soreness) is probable.

Ricky Rubio (back spasms), Aron Baynes (right hip flexor strain) and Ty Jerome (right ankle sprain) are out.