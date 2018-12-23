Suns Sneak Peek: Suns at Nets

Winner of four of their last five, the Phoenix Suns play at Brooklyn against the Nets on the second night of a back- to-back.

SUNS VS NETS HISTORY:

The last time the Suns went to Brooklyn, Devin Booker scored 32 points to go along with his seven rebounds and four assists in the Suns win.

T.J. Warren notched a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds in the same game.

The Suns lead the all-time series against the Nets with a 45-42 advantage.

TRIPLE-OVERTIME THRILLER:

Saturday’s game was the first 3OT game in the NBA this season and the eighth regular season game to go at least 3OT in Suns franchise history. The Suns also played in the only two 3OT games in NBA Finals history.

Of the nine previous Suns games, regular season or playoffs, to reach 3OT, only one other time did the Suns play the next day—following a 137-139 3OT loss at the L.A. Lakers on March 22, 2011, the Suns beat Toronto 114-106 in Phoenix on March 23, 2011.

The Suns scored 146 points last night, tied for the ninth most in a game in franchise history and their most since scoring 152 vs. Minnesota on March 16, 2010.

Devin Booker (55), T.J. Warren (53), Kelly Oubre Jr. (42) and Deandre Ayton (39) each set career highs in minutes while Booker had a career-high 14 assists and Ayton had a career- high 26 point.

THE SUNS HOT TRIO:

The Suns’ scoring trio of Ayton, Booker and Warren have each scored 20-plus points in each of the last three games.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last time a trio of Suns players each scored 20+ in at least three straight games was a four-game streak from Feb. 22-27, 1970 when Gail Goodrich, Dick Van Arsdale and Connie Hawkins each did so.

Over these last three games, Booker is averaging 32.0 points on 43.2 FG%, Warren is averaging 25.0 points on 48.2 FG% and Ayton is averaging 23.3 points on 63.0 FG%.