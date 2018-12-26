Suns Sneak Peek: Suns at Magic

The Phoenix Suns complete a season-long five-game road trip by finishing their season series against the Magic before returning to Phoenix for a season-long seven-game homestand.

SUNS VS MAGIC HISTORY:

Deandre Ayton scored 19 points against the Magic on November 30th.

Jamal Crawford came off the bench to score 18 points in that same game.

The Suns lead the all-time series against the Magic with a 34-24 advantage.

DA MAKING HISTORY:

Deandre Ayton has 20-plus points and 15-plus rebounds while shooting 60-plus percent from the field in three straight games, averaging 25.0 points and 17.7 boards on 70.8 FG%.

According to Basketball-Reference, Ayton is the only NBA rookie since at least 1983-84 to record three straight games of 20-plus points and 15-plus rebounds on 60+ percent shooting.

If the 60-plus percent qualifier is dropped, Ayton is still the first rookie with 20-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in three straight games since Blake Griffin in 2010.

BOOKER’S 25-POINT STREAK:

Devin Booker has scored 25-plus points in five straight games, averaging 29.8 points and 8.0 assists.

Booker’s five straight games with 25-plus points are one shy of tying his career-long streak (six such games from Feb. 14-March 2 last season).

INJURY UPDATE:

Jamal Crawford (sore left knee) is out.