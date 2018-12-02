Suns Sneak Peek: Suns at Lakers

The Suns travel to L.A. for the second time this week to face the Lakers for the second time this season.

SUNS VS LAKERS HISTORY:

In their first matchup this season, Deandre Ayton scored 22 points with 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

The Suns face Tyson Chandler for the first time as a Laker—Chandler played in 166 games over four seasons as a Sun before reaching an agreement to buy out his contract.

LeBron James scored 51 points for the Lakers on Nov. 18, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to record 50- point games with three different teams along with Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Bernard King and the Suns’ Jamal Crawford (50-point games with the Bulls, Knicks and Warriors).

Phoenix is 17-10 in its last 27 games in the series, but Los Angeles holds the all-time advantage with, 140-106.

BOOK’S PLAYMAKING:

Devin Booker is averaging 24.5 points and a career-high 7.0 assists.

He’s joining Derrick Rose (2010-11), LeBron James (2004-05) and Oscar Robertson (1960-61) as the only players to average at least 24 points and 7 assists in a season while 22 or younger in NBA history.

DA DOMINATING:

Deandre Ayton is averaging 16.5 points (2nd among rookies) on 61.2 percent shooting (1st among rookies and 8th overall), 10.2 rebounds (1st) and 2.5 assists (5th) with 12 double-doubles (1st).

According to Basketball-Reference, in NBA history no rookie prior to Ayton has averaged a double-double while shooting at least 60 percent from the field.

Since 1992-93, DEANDRE AYTON is one of just four players with 300+ points and 200+ rebounds through 20 career games, joining Blake Griffin, Tim Duncan and Shaquille O’Neal.

INJURY UPDATE:

After missing last game, Booker is available for tonight.

T.J. Warren is out with right ankle soreness.