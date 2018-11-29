Suns Sneak Peek: Suns at Clippers

The Suns complete their second back-to-back set of the season by facing the first-place LA Clippers for the first time this season.

SUNS VS CLIPPERS HISTORY:

The last time the Suns visited the Clippers, T.J. Warren notched a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds to go along with his four assists, one steal and one block.

Warren also had a solid outing when the Clippers came to Phoenix last season as he joined Booker with 27 points a piece.

The Suns hold the all-time record against the Clippers with a 130-86 advantage.

The Suns have held a fourth-quarter lead in four straight games—prior to this four-game stretch, the Suns had only held a fourth-quarter lead in three of the previous 15 games.

BOOK’S PLAYMAKING:

Booker is averaging 24.6 points (12th in NBA) and a career-high 7.2 assists (10th), one of two (James Harden) qualified players in the NBA averaging at least 23 points and 7 assists this season. No player in Suns history has averaged at least 23 and 7 in a season.

He recorded a career-high 12 assists in two straight from Nov. 14-17, the first Sun with 12+ assists in at least two straight games since Goran Dragic did so in three straight in April 2013.

With four games scoring 35+ points this season, Booker ranks t-3rd in the NBA trailing only Kemba Walker and James Harden (five) and tied with Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant. The Suns’ franchise record for 35-point games is 12 by Connie Hawkins in 1969-70.

Booker: “I just look at it as a playmaker. I’m fine with it, whatever they have me doing I’ll do. I always want to credit myself on being a basketball player – not a shooter, not a scorer, just an overall player that can do a little bit of everything. Whatever my team needs me to do I want to do.”

DA MAKING HISTORY:

Deandre Ayton has 340 points (17.0 per) and 210 rebounds (10.5) through his first 20 career games, the third-most points (behind only Walter Davis and Alvan Adams) and most rebounds ever by a Suns rookie through 20 games.

Since 1992-93, Ayton joins Blake Griffin, Tim Duncan and Shaquille O’Neal as the only players to record at least 300 points and 200 rebounds through 20 career games.

Deandre Ayton is shooting 62.1 percent from the field, the highest field goal percentage by a qualified rookie in NBA history.

BRIDGES BUILDING MOMENTUM:

Mikal Bridges has posted a Net Rating of +3.5 in the 21.4 minutes per game he has been on the floor this season.

The only rookie to play at least 20 minutes per game averaging a higher Net Rating is the Clippers’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+3.8).

Bridges ranks first among rookies (t-25th overall) with 1.35 steals per game with 2+ steals in 10 games. Bridges’ 1.35 steals per game are most by a Suns rookie since Walter Davis (1.40) in 1977-78.

ROSTER MOVE:

The Phoenix Suns have waived guard Isaiah Canaan. Canaan re-signed with the Suns on August 3 and appeared in 19 games this season, averaging 7.5 points and 3.3 assists in 26.5 minutes.