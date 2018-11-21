Suns Sneak Peek: Suns at Bulls

The Suns continue their first Eastern Conference road trip of the season, heading to Chicago to face the Bulls.

SUNS VS BULLS HISTORY:

The Suns have a chance to even up the all-time series against the Bulls as Chicago currently leads with a 69-68 advantage.

Phoenix swept the Chicago last season for the first time since 2007-08.

Devin Booker scored 33 points to lead the Suns to a victory over the Bulls the last time these teams tipped-off.

PLAYMAKING BOOKER:

Booker is averaging 23.8 points (15th in NBA) and a career-high 7.4 assists (t-7th in NBA).

He and the past two MVPs (James Harden and Russell Westbrook) are the only three players in the league this season averaging at least 23 points and 7 assists.

No player in Suns history has ever averaged at least 23 points and 7 assists for a season.

PHOENIX FACTS:

T.J. Warren, who has scored 20+ points in a career-long six straight games, needs just one more three-point make to tie his career high for most in a season as he already has 27 in 2018-19.

Trevor Ariza has 1,437 career steals, needing two more to tie and three to pass Jerome Kersey (1,439) to enter the top 50 in NBA history in all-time steals.

Mikal Bridges ranks first among rookies with 1.31 steals per game with two-plus steals in eight games.