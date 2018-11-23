Suns Sneak Peek: Suns at Bucks

SUNS VS BUCKS HISTORY:

T.J. Warren scored a team-high 23 points with two blocks and two steals last season when the team visited Milwaukee.

Troy Daniels caught fire off the bench with five three-pointers in the same game.

The Suns and Bucks entered the NBA together in the same season back in 1968.

This is the first meeting between the two teams this year as they battle for the all-time series lead that is currently tied at 70 games a piece.

DA’S DOUBLE-DOUBLES:

Deandre Ayton posted his 10th career double-double on Wednesday night with 18 points and 12 rebounds against the Bulls.

Ayton’s 17 career games needed to record 10 double-doubles are the fewest by any rookie in Suns history.

He joins Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin as the only NBA rookies this decade with at least 10 double-doubles through 17 career games.

PHOENIX FACTS:

T.J. Warren, who has already made a career- high 29 three-pointers this season, has scored 20+ points in a career-long seven straight games, averaging 23.9 points on 54.9 FG%, 47.2 3FG%, 92.9 FT% over this stretch.

Mikal Bridges ranks 1st among rookies and 19th overall with 1.47 steals per game, the highest average by a Suns rookie since Ron Lee (1.90) in 1976-77.

THINGS TO WATCH FOR:

Jamal Crawford needs 14 more points to become the 56th player in NBA history to reach 19,000 career points.

Trevor Ariza has 1,437 career steals, needing two more to tie and three to pass Jerome Kersey (1,439) to enter the top 50 in NBA history in all-time steals.