Suns Sneak Peek: Suns at Pacers

The Phoenix Suns begin their road trip traveling to Indiana to face the Pacers on Tuesday night.

SUNS VS PACERS HISTORY:

T.J. Warren scored 25 points with seven rebounds when these two teams faced-off in Phoenix earlier this season.

The Suns have won nine of the last 13 meetings between the two squads at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Suns hold the all-time advantage against the Pacers with a 48-40 series record.

MELTON & OUBRE HITTING CAREER-HIGHS:

Kelly Oubre Jr. has scored his career-high of 26 points twice in the last three games and matched his career-high with 11 rebounds on Saturday. Kelly has scored 10-plus points in 13 of his last 19 games, with 20-plus in six of these.

De’Anthony Melton had a career-high 10 assists and career-high-tying four steals against Denver as well. He became the first Suns rookie with 10-plus assists and four-plus steals since Kevin Johnson on April 13, 1988.

Melton is averaging 3.8 steals per 100 possessions, first in the NBA this season this season.

PHOENIX FORCING TURNOVERS:

The Suns are winners of two of their last three, recording 10-plus steals and 7-plus blocks in each of the last three games, their longest streak doing so since 2000.

The Suns have a Defensive Rating of 101.7 over their last three games, second best of any team in the NBA over their last three games.

Since the start of December, the Suns rank first in the NBA averaging 10.6 steals, first with 18.2 deflections, tied for third with 17.3 turnovers forces and third with 5.9 blocks per game.