Suns Closeout Road Trip Today at Cleveland with Assist from ESport Personality

The Phoenix Suns will finish their virtual road trip as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers as the squad heads into the final stretch of their 2019-20 schedule with a Monday matchup on NBA 2K20, streamed live on Twitch.

The final road game of the month will be a battle of e-sports talents as Curtis “Bud Lane” returns to man the controls for the Suns as he takes on Canton Charge Assistant Coach Austin Peterson for the Cavaliers.

Lane represented Phoenix in a tightly contested overtime matchup against General Manager of Heat Check Gaming Derric “Famous” Franklin last weekend. Lane is the sixth personality to rep the Suns on NBA 2K20 since the team began streaming games on March 13, joining Suns players Mikal Bridges, Ty Jerome and Frank Kaminsky, NFL star safety Tony Jefferson and professional 2K gamer Antonio Saldivar. Fans can visit Twitch.tv/Phoenix_Suns to tune-in to today’s matchup at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The Suns will continue to give fans a virtual fix as the first NBA team to continue the 2019-20 season on NBA 2K20. During this unprecedented time, the Suns social media team developed an innovative opportunity to leverage their platforms to bring the basketball community together and drive a positive conversation in the social space. The Suns are continuing to explore additional opportunities to create compelling digital content and identify new ways for Suns fans to engage with their favorite team over the coming weeks.