Deandre Ayton 2019 MTN Dew Ice Rising Stars Media Availability

Prior to playing with the World Team for the 2019 MTN Dew Ice Rising Stars challenge, Deandre Ayton sat down with the media.

HOW MUCH ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO TONIGHT’S FESTIVITIES?

“I’m really looking forward to it and I’m really looking to have a lot of fun.”

ARE YOU STARTING TO GET MORE COMFORTABLE?

“Yeah, I’m starting to get a hang of this. Just being ready for the next game every day. Play hard knowing I’ve got to bring it.”

HAS IT BEEN FUN SEEING THE GUYS YOU WENT THROUGH THE DRAFT PROCESS WITH AGAIN?

“There’s times when we’ve got to think back that we’re human. Off the court we can feel each other’s vibes and energy and just enjoy each other instead of just being competitive all the time.”

WHAT ABOUT YOUR GAME HAVE YOU SEEN REALLY IMPROVE?

“I’d definitely say being dominant down low. I’ve been more consistent down there. Just be discipline, not really falling in love with the jump shot. Just trying to be a player in rhythm.”

WHAT GIVES YOU MORE PLEASURE: TO BLOCK A SHOT OR TO DUNK?

“I’d say most definitely a dunk. It’s a lot of emotion. It’s a game changer. It brings a lot of energy, so it’s contagious.”

ARE YOU GOING TO BE SHOOTING THREES TONIGHT?

“I’m going to try. I’ve got some great point guards on this team to feed the Big Fella the ball a little bit.”

ABOUT THE WORLD TEAM:

“There’s a lot of great overseas players out here. I guess our grind is different. We work very hard to get here and it’s time to showcase what we’ve got. Looking at the two teams, we are the better looking team, I think, future wise.”

DO YOU REMEMBER THE FIRST TIME YOU EVER DUNKED?

“Seventh grade at a YMCA in a little basketball tournament. I was probably the tallest kid there and I just cheated the passing lane and I dunked the ball so hard my hand was numb the whole game… I tried to play it cool. My coach said act like you’ve been there before.”

IF YOU WEREN’T A PROFESSIONAL ATHLETE, WHAT CAREER PATH WOULD YOU HAVE TAKEN?

“I would definitely be a comedian. I’m pretty funny.”

IF YOU COULD PLAY WITH FIVE INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS, WHO WOULD THEY BE?

“Giannis [Antetokounmpo], JoJo [Joel Embiid], me, Luka [Doncic] and I need a shooter… I’d probably go [Marco] Belinelli or [Bogdan] Bogdanovic.”

WHY DID YOU CHOOSE TO WEAR THE NUMBER 22?

“Steve Nash, the greatest, had number 13 so I had to get number 22. But the thing is, I’m about to work my butt off to make this number valuable.”