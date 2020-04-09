Sneaker Aficionados and Content Creators Jacques Slade & Qias Omar Highlight Tonight's 2K20 Matchup

The Phoenix Suns will continue its final stretch of virtual regular season games today with an assist from sneakerhead and online personality Jacques Slade. The content creator will man the sticks for the Valley Boyz against fellow influencer Qias Omar who will lead the virtual New Orleans Pelicans on NBA 2K20, streamed live on Twitch.

Rising to online popularity for his daily updates and reviews on kicks and news surrounding everything sneaker culture, Slade is no stranger to the Phoenix Suns. The sneaker personality co-hosted the Suns’ inaugural Rise in Style charity fashion show earlier in the year and will look to lead the simulated Suns this evening.

Slade will be the eleventh different personality to rep the Suns on NBA 2K20 since the team began streaming games on March 13, Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., Suns players Tariq Owens, Mikal Bridges, Ty Jerome and Frank Kaminsky, NFL star safety Tony Jefferson, Phoenix Rising defender Owusu-Ansah Kontoh and professional 2K gamers Antonio Saldivar and Curtis Lane. Fans can visit Twitch.tv/Phoenix_Suns to tune-in to today’s matchup at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Play-by-play man Jon Bloom and color analyst Tim Kempton will return to the airwaves to call the game for this exciting crossover at 7 p.m., exclusively on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

The Suns will continue to give fans a virtual fix as the first NBA team to continue the 2019-20 season on NBA 2K20. During this unprecedented time, the Suns social media team developed an innovative opportunity to leverage their platforms to bring the basketball community together and drive a positive conversation in the social space. The Suns are continuing to explore additional opportunities to create compelling digital content and identify new ways for Suns fans to engage with their favorite team over the coming weeks.