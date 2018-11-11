T.J. Warren Scores 25 Points in Suns Loss to Pelicans

T.J. Warren received the starting nod for the second straight game as the Suns took on the Pelicans on Saturday night.

After scoring a season-high 29 points in the Suns last contest, Warren came out with the same offensive aggressiveness in New Orleans. The fifth-year-pro already had 19 points at halftime and had the Suns within just eight heading into the break.

Warren has always been known as one of the most efficient scorers in the league, but the addition of his three-point shot has made him deadly from almost all areas of the court. Heading into this game, Warren was shooting 47.9 percent from the field while putting up career-highs in three-point percentage (50 percent) and free throw percentage (88.9 percent).

He kept up these efficiencies on Saturday as he finished the game with a team-high 25 points while knocking down four-of-ten from three-point range.

The Suns kept the game close as Devin Booker stole the ball and knocked down a half-court buzzer-beater to end the third quarter and bring the game to within just nine. Unfortunately, the Pelicans would go on a run in the fourth and close out the game 119-99.

Deandre Ayton continued his success during his rookie season as he scored 20 points on a highly-efficient 75 percent while grabbing 12 rebounds. This was Ayton’s eighth double-double in just 12 games.

The Suns will continue their road trip on Monday as they travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.