T.J. Warren Scores 23 Points in Suns Loss to Spurs

T.J. Warren was set to make his return from injury last game, but an early ejection caused his return to fall short. He came out of the gates firing against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday and quickly showed Phoenix Suns fans what they had been missing in his five-game absence.

The man known as Tony Buckets was living up to his nickname early on as he already had nine points in just the first seven minutes of the game. By halftime, Warren already had 17 points, but the Suns were trailing the Spurs 59-46.

The Spurs grew their lead in the third quarter as any run the Suns went on seemed to be quickly matched throughout the contest. Ultimately, the Spurs hot shooting from deep was too much the Suns as they fell to San Antonio 111-86.

Warren finished with a team-high 23 points while shooting 56.2 percent from the field in his first full game back from injury.

De’Anthony Melton had another solid performance in just his third NBA start as the rookie scored 17 points with a career-high seven rebounds. He also tallied six assists and two steals.

Deandre Ayton continued to be dominant in the paint as he scored 12 points while grabbing 11 rebounds for his rookie-leading 16th double-double.

Jawun Evans was just signed on Friday and was already making his Suns debut against the Spurs. He scored four points with three assists, three rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes of action.

The Suns selected George King in the second round of the 2018 draft, but the rookie has spent most of his time in Prescott with the team’s G-League affiliate, Northern Arizona Suns. King made his NBA debut on Tuesday night as he played a brief six minutes off the bench.

The Suns return home to host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. The game will feature two of the top rookies this season in Ayton and Luka Doncic. Be sure to catch the action on TNT.