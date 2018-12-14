T.J. Warren Leads the Way in Suns Victory Over Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns have stepped up when the lights have been the brightest this season as they were 2-0 on nationally televised games heading into Thursday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on TNT.

The Suns defeated the Mavericks on opening night this season and looked to make it seven-straight victories over Dallas.

T.J. Warren helped lead the Suns to a hot start as he scored 11 points in his first seven minutes on the court. By halftime, Tony Buckets already had 19 points and, thanks to a Mikal Bridges buzzer-beating three-pointer, the Suns took a 50-40 lead into the break.

“T.J is instant offense,” Head Coach Igor Kokoškov said. “His talent and ability to score is just extraordinary.”

Josh Jackson and Trevor Ariza began to take over from beyond the arc in the third quarter as the Suns maintained their double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Suns then looked to Jamal Crawford to close out the game in the final 12 minutes. The 19-year-old veteran seemed to have no problem stepping up to the challenge as he caught fire and began to shut down the Mavericks the best way he knows how, with his midrange jumper.

With help from Richaun Holmes’ screens, Crawford consistently was getting space, driving to the free throw line and pulling up with a jumper. Anytime the Mavericks seemed to be beginning a run, Crawford would hit again to put the game out of reach.

The three-time Sixthman of the Year scored 10 points in just the fourth quarter to close out the Mavericks 99-89. This was their seventh straight win against Dallas and the Suns remain undefeated (3-0) on nationally televised games this season.

“We just had to finish out with energy, effort, stick with the gameplan,” Warren said. “It’s all just effort right now. 100 percent effort. We wanted to instill that tonight and we did that.”

Warren finished as the game’s leading scorer with 30 points on 64.7 percent shooting. After working on it all offseason, Warren continued his success from deep as he shot three of four from beyond the arc.

“Coaches, they put me in great situations,” Warren said. “They let me be myself and my teammates did a great job finding me, so I’ve got to give credit to them. We’ve just got to stick with it and build off this.”

The Suns dominated the defensively forcing 23 turnovers including 15 steals. While De’Anthony Melton didn’t score in the game, he got it done on the other side of the court with three steals and two blocks. Holmes dominated in the paint with two steals and a block to go along with his 11 points.

“I just feel like defensively we continued to get better,” Holmes said. “We communicated, we were there for each other, we covered for each other and that’s the way we’re going to win games. So it translated to a win tonight and that’s always a good thing.”

After missing last game, Ariza returned and gave the Suns a little bit of everything finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Crawford and Jackson were a dynamic duo in the second unit combining for 31 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block.

The Suns will stay at home for Saturday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.