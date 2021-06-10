Suns' Second-Half Showcase Leads to Game 2 Victory vs. Nuggets

OVERVIEW:

The crowd inside Phoenix Suns Arena has been lauded for its rowdy intensity throughout the 2021 NBA Playoffs. But as Chris Paul put defenders on skates and buried 3-pointers and the Suns turned stifling defense into bucket after bucket during another second-half outburst, the atmosphere turned into a party.

Suns players such as Torrey Craig could not even resist glancing up at the video board when cheers erupted as a young fan showed off some crazy dance moves before enthusiastically removing his shirt.

“This is wild,” Craig recalls saying in the moment.

There was plenty to celebrate, as the Suns used another massive second half to roll the Denver Nuggets 123-98 Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Phoenix outscored Denver 71-56 after the break to extend its advantage from 10 points to 31 points. The Suns quickly opened the third quarter on a 10-1 run that took less than two minutes off the game clock, highlighted by two 3-pointers from Jae Crowder. Phoenix went 12-of-23 from 3-point range in the second half and out-rebounded the Nuggets 26-19, leading to 11 second-chance points.

All five Suns starters finished in double figures for the second consecutive game in the series, anchored by Paul’s 17 points, 15 assists and zero turnovers. He became just the second player in Suns postseason history to total at least 15 assists and zero turnovers in a postseason game (Jason Kidd in 2001), and the first NBA player since at least 1984 to record at least 15 points, 15 assists and zero turnovers in three career postseason games.

Deandre Ayton overcame two fouls in the game’s first five minutes to finish with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting and 10 rebounds, while Devin Booker totaled 18 points and 10 assists. Paul, Ayton Booker became the first trio of Suns teammates to record double-doubles in the same playoff game since 2007.

The Suns also held the Nuggets, who ranked sixth in offensive efficiency during the regular season, to under 40 percent shooting until the game was out of reach.

Game 3 is Friday night in Denver.

Torrey Craig: “It feels good. We came out and did what we’re supposed to do. Got home court for a reason and trying to protect it the best we can and take advantage of it.”

Chris Paul on the fans: “Man, it’s crazy. It got loud, then it got a little louder, then it got crazy. I remember covering my ears and Coach was like, ‘Chris, get back in the huddle.’ It just shows you how important the fans are to the game… There’s nothing like having the fans at the games and their energy.”

Jae Crowder on everyone contributing: “It makes the task that much more difficult for our opponent when everybody is rolling and everybody is involved… We have trust in each other. We work on it. We talk about it. We watch film on it. We’re trying to make everybody a threat on the court. Once we play like that, it’s really tough to slow us down. We did a good job tonight just sharing the ball early, finding the right shots and finding good looks. We definitely believe in one another.”

Devin Booker: 18 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Chris Paul: 17 points, 15 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 block, 0 turnovers

Deandre Ayton: 15 points, 10 rebounds

Mikal Bridges: 16 points, 2 rebounds

Jae Crowder: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

Torrey Craig: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block

