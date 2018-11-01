Suns Rookies Provide Solid Performances in Loss to Spurs

The Suns were without Devin Booker (hamstring strain) and Isaiah Canaan (ankle sprain) on Wednesday night against the Spurs, but that opened up extra minutes for some of the team’s rookies to see the court.

After performing well in the Suns previous two games, Elie Okobo received his first-career start in place of Canaan. The young point guard totaled eight points in the outing to go along with five assists, four rebounds and a steal.

Mikal Bridges has continued to see his minutes climb as the season moves forward and Wednesday was no different as the rookie logged a career-high 27 minutes. He said that the more he’s out on the court, the more comfortable the NBA game is becoming.

“As time goes on I feel like it’s starting to slow down,” Bridges said.

Bridges made the most of his time off the bench as he scored 16 points on 66 percent shooting while dishing out three assists and grabbing two steals.

“We love Mikal,” Head Coach Igor Kokoškov said. “He’s got a bright future in this league…[But] we can’t just put so much pressure on him and expect him to win games.”

Even with the first-year standouts having solid performances, the Suns couldn’t keep up with San Antonio as they fell to the Spurs 120-90.

It was a special night for De’Anthony Melton as he scored his first-career bucket during the second quarter. He began to drive to the basket, stepped back and knocked-down the mid-range jumper.

“It was fun seeing the ball go through the basket especially after missing a couple,” Melton said. “It just felt good to be out there on the court.”

Now that he has meaningful minutes under his belt, Melton knows the next step is to watch film and work together to help move the team in the right direction.

“We’ve just got to figure out how to win games and we’ve got to come together as a team and that’s what tomorrows for,” Melton said.

The Suns will continue their five-game homestand as they gear-up to face the Raptors on Friday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.