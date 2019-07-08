Suns Defeat Knicks in OT in First Summer League Game

QUICK RECAP:

After having their first Summer League game cancelled due to an earthquake, the Phoenix Suns opened up in Las Vegas against the New York Knicks on Sunday night. The two squads remained even throughout most of the first half before the Knicks went on a late run to enter halftime up by 12.

The Summer Suns came out of the break reenergized and quickly began eating away at the deficit. Rayvonte Rice played a huge role in the comeback as he knocked down a three in the fourth quarter to tie it up at 83. Neither team was quite able to pull away as regulation ended 96-96 and the game was headed to a two-minute overtime.

The Knicks struck first in overtime, but it was once against Rice showing off his range as he hit another three to give the Suns a one-point lead. The Suns were awarded two more points on their next possession as Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson was called for goaltending on a Jared Harper shot attempt. Harper went on to close out the game at the free throw line as the Suns defeated the Knicks 105-100 in their first Summer League game of the year.

KEY PERFORMERS

James Palmer Jr.: 23 points, 4-of-7 three-pointers, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

Jared Harper: 19 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

Rayvonte Rice: 19 points, 5-of-10 three-pointers, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

Landry Nnoko: 10 points, 4-of-6 shooting, 11 rebounds, 1 block

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING

JALEN LECQUE: “It’s just a great opportunity playing with these older guys. They’re just great people. They encourage me. They tell me to play hard.”

WILLIE GREEN: “I was proud of our guys. I thought they just went out and played hard. Knicks, that’s a good Summer League team, well coached, really good young players on that team.”

“We want to establish how we want to play. We want teams to know that when they come in to Phoenix, they’re going to play a team that’s going to play hard, a team that is going to play together. Every night we are going to go out and compete. When you do that, you can live with the results. I thought tonight was a great example of our team just going out and making adjustments and playing together.”

INJURY UPDATE:

GREEN: “[Ray Spalding] was a little banged up throughout the week, so we’re just waiting to get him back and when we do, we look forward to putting him in the lineup…same thing with Tariq [Owens].”