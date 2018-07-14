Summer Suns Dominate Spurs in Final Summer League Action

The Suns stepped on the court for their fifth and final game of Summer League as they tipped-off against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Suns held first overall pick Deandre Ayton out of the contest and replaced him in the starting lineup with six-year Summer League veteran Jack Cooley. This was the 32nd Summer League game of the big man’s career as he tied the record for most games ever played.

“A lot of fans have a great time watching Jack Cooley out there performing. He’s a heck of a player,” Josh Jackson said. “I knew he was pretty much a fan favorite here. He deserves it though. He goes out there and gives it his all. He works hard. Fans love him for it.”

Vegas showed their respect to Cooley throughout all five games as it seemed almost anytime he touched the ball the chant of “M-V-P” would be echoed in the crowd.

The game was tied at the end of the first, but that would change rather quickly. Alec Peters put on a show in the second quarter from deep. He finished the first half four-of-four from beyond the arc as the Suns took a 20-point lead.

The team dominated on the defensive end, holding the Spurs to just 22 points on 24 percent shooting. They continued this play through the third and fourth quarter as the Suns never let up on either end of the court including going up by as many as 37.

Javonte Green topped off his game-high 20-point performance with a steal and windmill slam in the final seconds of the game as the Suns defeated the Spurs 90-55.

It was once again Shaq Harrison leading the starters as he scored 13 points to go along with his seven assists, six rebounds, three blocks and one steal. Peters came off the bench to finish with 17 points, four rebounds and two steals.

“As a coach I was really pleased with everything they gave us in the last two weeks,” Head Coach Igor Kokoškov said. “Hopefully we are all leaving this tournament feeling we are better than two weeks ago.”

Although Jackson did not play in the Suns final two games, he was proud of what he saw from his teammates throughout the whole process.

“I think we did a good job getting better every game, listening to coach and executing our plays,” Jackson said. “I’m pretty happy with it overall. Wish we could have got the championship and won, but I’m proud of the guys.”

Now it’s time for the Suns to turn their attention to the regular season.

“Coming into this year there’s a lot of hype around us,” Jackson said. “I’m excited because I’ve been around these guys a lot and I know what each and every one of these guys is capable of… What we have in our core group I think is really special.”

The Suns will continue to put in work throughout the offseason as the front office solidifies the look of the team, roster and personnel. With the rise of Devin Booker, the progression of Jackson and the addition of pieces like Deandre Ayton and Trevor Ariza, there’s reason for excitement in the Valley.