Palmer Jr. Led the Way for the Summer Suns Against the Grizzlies

QUICK RECAP:

Ray Spalding missed the Phoenix Suns first Summer League game due to injury, but suited up on Tuesday as the team tipped-off against the Memphis Grizzlies. Spalding made his presence felt early and often on the defensive end with three blocks in just the first half and four in the game.

Elie Okobo went to work offensively for the Suns including knocking down a big three-pointer out of halftime as he finished the game with 15 points. James Palmer Jr. led the Suns in scoring on Sunday with 23 points and followed that up with another team-high 18 points against the Grizzlies. While the Suns kept the game within single-digits for the majority of the night, the defense of Memphis seemed to be too much to overcome as the Suns took their first loss in Vegas, 79-69.

KEY PERFORMERS

James Palmer Jr.: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Elie Okobo: 15 points, 3 three-pointers, 2 rebounds, 1 steal

Ray Spalding: 6 points, 3-of-5 shooting, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks

Jalen Lecque: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING

WILLIE GREEN: “Hats off to Memphis. Really good defensive team. They made it tough for us… We’ve got to go back to the film and try to clean up some things, but overall we still had pretty decent effort.”

GREEN ON SPALDING: “He’s still knocking the dust off, but like you said, Ray came in and gave us some energy, had a few big blocked shots. He’s running the floor and those are the things we expect him to do. Continue to rebound. It was good to have him out there.”

“With him, he just has to go out and play. Don’t think too much. Let the game come to you, but just go out and play with energy. Do the things that he knows he’s capable of doing; rebounding, blocking shots, running the floor hard, talking on defense and the rest will take care of itself.”

GREEN ON LECQUE: “Really, really good young player, just raw. Athletic, creates a lot of energy when he’s in the game and I’m happy with the things he’s going out and doing. I think our whole staff is. Just a continuation of him continuing to grow and learn.”

GREEN ON HARPER: “Another really good player for us. He had an unbelievable career at Auburn. He’s a good pick-and-roll player. He can shoot the ball. He can get to the basket and he’s another guy that creates a lot of energy offensively for us.”

RAY SPALDING: “I enjoyed it. Felt comfortable. Felt good being out there.”

“I love Phoenix. If I was given an opportunity to come back, I definitely wouldn’t turn it down. I love it there. I’m already comfortable there. Love the group of guys. We got a new coaching staff. I’m pretty comfortable. Just hopefully just have a good Summer League and see what’s after that.”

“I put on weight, worked on my jump shot a lot, ballhandling, just IQ of the game.”

WHAT’S NEXT:

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they return to the court on Wednesday to tip-off against the San Antonio Spurs. Be sure to catch the action on NBA TV.