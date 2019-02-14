Oubre Scores Career-High, Crawford Makes History vs Clippers

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been a pleasant addition for the Phoenix Suns since being traded to the squad back in December. The young wing was once again a bright spot for the team with an impressive performance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

It was the Suns final game before the All-Star break as the team hoped to gain some momentum heading into the back end of the season.

Former Clipper Jamal Crawford was locked in early as he made history in the same building he called home for five seasons. With a minute left in the first, Oubre found the 19-year-vet beyond the arc, as Crawford drained a three-pointer for his 19,204th career point. He officially passed former Sun and Fox Sports Arizona Analyst Eddie Johnson for the most points ever by a player never selected to an All-Star game.

The three-time Sixthman of the Year did what he does best as he provided a spark off the bench, playing a highly-efficient 16 minutes against his former team. Crawford finished the game scoring 17 points on six-of-seven shooting to go along with his six assist and three rebounds.

But Crawford wasn’t the only player showing-out in the second unit.

In fact, the game’s two leading scorers both came off the bench in Oubre (28 points) and Lou Williams (30 points).

Since joining the Suns, Oubre is averaging over 15 points per game, the highest mark of his four-year seasons in the league. The 23-year-old not only is performing well, but seems to be improving night-in and night-out for the Suns.

Oubre has scored in double-digits in 17 of his last 18 games and has notched at least 20-points in six of those performances. He continued this success of Wednesday with a career-high 28 points on 62.5 percent shooting, including two posturizing dunks.

Throughout this 18 game span, Oubre is averaging 18.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1 block.

Even with Oubre’s 28 points, the Suns lost the battle to the Clippers under the rim, allowing 72 points in the paint as they ultimately fell to Los Angeles, 134-107.

Deandre Ayton continued his impressive rookie campaign scoring 20 points to go along with his eight rebounds.

Ayton joins Devin Booker as both be gearing up for their All-Star festivities this weekend. Ayton will be representing Phoenix as well as his home country as him and Team World face Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge. Booker will look to defend his crown as he looks to repeat as the champion of the Three-Point Contest.