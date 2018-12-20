Oubre Hits Game-Clinching Shot in Suns Fourth Straight Win

The newest member of the Phoenix Suns Kelly Oubre Jr. was set to make his Suns debut as the team tipped-off against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

The Suns had won their previous three games, including an 18-point win on Monday, and looked to continue their streak with a victory over the Celtics.

Phoenix looked for the Big Fella in the paint early and often as Deandre Ayton finished the first quarter four-of-five from the field with 10 points and four rebounds. Although the Celtics would go up by as many as 12 points, the Suns 33-point second quarter brought them to within just three entering halftime.

Much of the Suns success throughout their current win streak has been credited to their defensive focus, holding their last three opponents to 25 percent or lower from three-point range. That defensive mentality came into play during the third quarter as the held the Celtics to just 18 points and the Suns took an 86-80 lead into the fourth.

The Suns went on a 24-7 run in the second half, but still needed to remain focused in order to pull off the win on the road.

Oubre had made his presence felt throughout the game, but his offensive ability was put on display during the fourth quarter as he looked to close out the victory. In his Suns debut, Oubre was already making his name known to Suns fans everywhere.

With under one minute to go the Suns were up by five and were one clutch shot away from walking out of Boston with a win. Devin Booker found Oubre at the top of the arc and the newly acquired 23-year-old launched it from deep.

Swish.

Oubre drained the three to put the Suns up by eight and ultimately close out the game. The Suns finished the game with a 111-103 victory as they have now won four straight games for the first time since 2015.

“Honestly, I was just surveying the floor,” Oubre said. “I had the confidence to make it and I made it.”

Oubre got it done on both ends of the court as he came off the bench to score 13 points with six rebounds, two blocks and a steal in his debut.

Ayton tied a career-high with 18 rebounds to go along with his 23 points for his rookie-leading 19th double-double of the season.

Booker once again put on a showcase against the Celtics finishing with 25 points, eight assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

The Suns will look to continue their four-game winning streak as they travel to Washington to face the Wizards on Saturday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.