Kelly Comes Up Clutch as Suns Takedown Hornets in Final Seconds

The Phoenix Suns hit the road as they tipped-off their four-game road trip in Charlotte against the Hornets on Monday night.

The team was already without centers Deandre Ayton (suspension) and Cheick Diallo (illness) and their big man news only worsened just before tip as it was announced that Aron Baynes would also be sidelined with a left calf strain. Instead, Frank Kaminsky controlled the paint as he went head-to-head against his former team.

While other names may have been added to the injury report, one name officially came off of it as Ty Jerome made his NBA debut. After missing the first 18 games with an ankle injury, the 24th overall pick in the 2019 draft got his number called on Monday and made the most of his opportunity.

Jerome checked into the game with three minutes left in the first and his impact was almost immediately felt. Less than a minute on the floor, Jerome picked the ball was from Nicholas Batum and found Devin Booker from beyond the arc for three, notching his first-career steal and assist.

That was just one of the 12 steals the Suns forced in the first half as the team scored 16 points off of 15 Hornets’ turnovers in the first two quarters. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mikal Bridges combined for 21 of the team’s 59 first half points as the Suns held a 20-point lead at the break, their second largest lead at halftime on the season.

But just as the Suns were dominant in the first half, the Hornets entered the third quarter with a similar performance. They outscored the Suns 34-21 in the third as they clawed their way back in the game.

Jerome gave Suns fans a taste of what he can bring offensively just before the fourth quarter began. The rookie allowed the clock to wind down, drove down the middle of the paint, stopped, spun and drained a buzzer-beater to keep the Suns up by seven entering the final twelve minutes.

The Hornets continued their hot play in the fourth as they took their first lead of the game and began to put the game out of reach. With only a minute to go, the Suns found themselves down by seven with little chance of coming back.

But there was still a chance.

Ricky Rubio found Kaminsky for a baseline floater to draw the Suns within five right at the one minute mark. Kaminsky was fouled by his former team on the play and, despite missing the free throw, battle for the rebound and kept the Suns possession and chance of coming back alive.

Kaminsky to Rubio to Booker to Oubre the ball went as the team swung it around the arc.

Swish. Oubre drained the three to make it a one-score game at 104-102, but Oubre was just getting started.

The man known as Tsunami Papi rose up and blocked Bismack Biyombo on the Hornets following possession as the Suns regained the ball down by two.

Booker brought the ball up the court as clock continued to wind down in the final thirty seconds. The ball movement continued for the Suns as Booker passed to Rubio who then found Oubre in the corner.

Swish, again.

With back-to-back threes Oubre regained the lead for the Suns with 19 seconds remaining.

The Suns would need just one more defensive stop to hold off the Hornets and, of course, it was Oubre once again stepping up in the clutch. Oubre forced a turnover off of P.J. Washington as the Suns regained possession and could close out the game at the free throw line.

The Suns ended the game on a 12-0 run after trailing by seven with a minute to go as they left Charlotte with a 109-104 victory.

Oubre finished the game with 23 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and a block. Booker tied Oubre’s team-high 23 points to go along with his 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block.

Dario Šarić battled in the paint all night nothing a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Rubio finished just one-point shy of a double-double with 9 points, 13 assists and four steals.

Mikal Bridges played a critical role off the bench scoring 12 points while grabbing a career-high 8 rebounds and getting 2 steals and a block defensively. Kaminsky put up 12 points, 6 rebounds 4 assists and 2 blocks against his former team.

In his first-career game, Jerome scored 4 points with 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 steals in 12 minutes.

The Suns will continue their road trip as they travel to Orlando to tip-off against the Magic on Wednesday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.