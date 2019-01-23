Josh Jackson Scores Season-High vs Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns were once again without Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) and Richaun Holmes (right foot sprain) as they tipped off against the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second straight game on Tuesday.

The Suns were down by double-digits at halftime and the injury bug began to spread. T.J. Warren suffered a sore right ankle and missed the second half of the game. This was followed up by Devin Booker receiving his second technical of the game and being ejected.

The Suns were without their top three scorers in Ayton, Booker and Warren, an average of 59.2 points per game, and would need to look elsewhere for help on the offensive end.

Josh Jackson stepped up scoring a season-high 27 points on 55 percent shooting while also generating three steals on the defensive end. The second-year pro grabbed 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

“I was just being aggressive,” Jackson said. “Just trying to play a little bit fast. I saw that we were playing small ball a little bit and that’s something that we talked about playing them the last time, that we want to keep the pace of the game up and keep always pushing the tempo, so that’s what I was trying to do.”

Although the Suns fell to the Timberwolves 118-91, Dragan Bender once again held his own in the center position, filling in for Ayton. He recorded his second consecutive double-double this season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

“He’s been playing really, really aggressive. I like it. I actually like seeing him play the five a lot. I think it spreads the floor for us, opponents have to respect his shooting. He’s been playing really good defense on (Karl-Anthony Towns) the last two games so hats off to him for sure, he’s been helping us a lot.”

The Suns remain at home as they gear up to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.