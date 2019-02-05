Josh Jackson Scores 25 Points on Bobblehead Night

It was Josh Jackson bobblehead night, courtesy of Ticketmaster, at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Monday night and the second-year-pro put on a show for the Phoenix fans.

After scoring 25 points in the Suns previous game against the Atlanta Hawks, Jackson picked up right where he left off as the team tipped-off versus the Rockets.

Jackson started the game for the Suns with a behind-the-back crossover that led to a one-handed throwdown to put the team on the board, but this was just the beginning. By the end of the first, Jackson already had eight points and was on his way to another solid outing.

The 21-year-old maintained his aggressiveness throughout the entire game, finishing just two points shy of his season-high and matching his last game’s total with 25 points. This was the first time in his career scoring 25-plus points in consecutive games.

After averaging just 9.4 points throughout the first 47 games this season, Jackson has now scored in double-figures in seven of the last eight, while averaging 17.6 points over that span.

“He’s being aggressive,” Devin Booker said. “When I wasn’t playing, he was playing super aggressive and when I came back, I had a talk with him. I was like, ‘no matter if I am on the court or not, you’re starting tonight…We need you to be aggressive.”

Although Jackson was able to put on a strong performance on his bobblehead night, a Suns late push wasn’t enough as they ultimately fell to the Rockets, 118-110.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had an impressive night on both ends of the court finishing with 23 points while also notching three steals and a chase-down block. Oubre is averaging 17.8 points per game over his last 13 games, all of which while scoring in double-digits.

The Suns take off to Utah for a quick one-game road trip as they tip-off against the Jazz on Wednesday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.