Josh Jackson Continues Hot Streak vs Jazz

Josh Jackson entered Wednesday night on one of the hottest streaks of his career and looked to continue his success as the Phoenix Suns tipped-off against the Utah Jazz.

The Suns were without Devin Booker, who exited Monday’s game with right hamstring tightness, and would have to look elsewhere to help replace their top scorer and playmaker. The scoring was started early and often by the Big Fella in the middle.

Deandre Ayton put the Suns on the board to start the game and continued to dominate in the paint throughout the first quarter. His teammates continued to find him as he finished the first quarter four-of-five shooting with eight points.

By halftime, Josh Jackson began to take over for the Suns. The 21-year-old scored 12 points in the second quarter as he closed out the half with 15 of the Suns 46 points and looked well on his way to another 20-point outing.

Jackson finished the game tying his season-high with 27 points on 56.2 percent shooting for his third 25-plus point game in a row. This is the first time in his career scoring at least 25 points in three consecutive games and is approaching his career-best four game streak of 20-plus points.

Jackson also finished one assist shy of his career-high with seven assists to add to his impressive night. Not only did he get it done offensively, but he also notched a career-high five steals in the contest as he constantly was clogging the lanes and forcing turnovers.

The second-year-pro is averaging 18.6 points, 5.7 rebs, 2.7 asts, 1.3 stls and 1.1 blks over his last nine games.

Despite another strong performance from Jackson, the Suns fell to the Jazz 116-88. Ayton finished just shy of a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Suns return home to face the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.