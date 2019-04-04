Injuries Are Too Much for Suns to Overcome in Loss to Jazz

QUICK RECAP:

The Phoenix Suns came out of the gates on fire, opening up the game on a 10-0 run against the Utah Jazz. Devin Booker led the way with seven early points, but the young star landed on the foot of Royce O’Neale and exited the game with an ankle sprain. Following the loss of their lead scorer, the Suns began to regress. The Jazz ultimately took the lead heading into halftime. Despite the Suns keeping it close and bringing the deficit to as little as two points in the third and five points in the fourth, the Jazz pulled away with 118-97 win.

KEY PERFORMERS

Richaun Holmes: 16 points (8-of-16 shooting), 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block

Elie Okobo: 15 points (6-of-11 shooting), 2 assists, 1 rebounds, 1 block

Josh Jackson: 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Jimmer Fredette: 10 points, 2 steals

STAT OF THE GAME

The Suns outscored the Jazz 14-5 in second chance points, 64-54 in points in the paint and 15-14 in points off turnovers.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING

HEAD COACH IGOR KOKOSKOV ON BOOKER’S INJURY: “You know, next man up, we learned that. Regroup, I think the first and second quarters we were playing well…It’s hard to replace a franchise, it’s hard to replace Book because he’s a special player and a special player for our team.”

HOLMES ON FINAL THREE GAMES: “Just continue to grow. This is a time where everyone can show the work they’ve been putting in all season. Got a little shorthanded rotation so it gives guys some room to be more aggressive. Just go out there, showcase and play the best we can.”

FREDETTE ON THE CROWD OVATION: “It’s always fun to get in, hear the crowd appreciate you and enjoy what you’re trying to do. The crowd is what gives us our energy so ultimately we want to go out there and try to feed off that, so the better the crowd, the better we’re going to play, the more energy we’re going to have. They did a great job tonight, I appreciate the fans and so does our team.”

INJURY UPDATE

Devin Booker suffered a left ankle sprain with 4:28 remaining in the first quarter and did not return.

Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain), Tyler Johnson (sore right knee), Kelly Oubre Jr. (left thumb sprain) and T.J. Warren (right ankle soreness) were all out.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Suns will play their final home game of the 2018-19 season on Friday as the team tips off against the New Orleans Pelicans at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.