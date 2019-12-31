Healthy Suns Overcome 19-Point Deficit to Defeat Blazers in Portland

The Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers tipped-off on Monday night and for the first time all season, the Suns injury report was nonexistent. Deandre Ayton returned to action as Head Coach Monty Williams had his full roster to play with for the first time in the thirty games to open the season.

“Valley Boyz is finally back in business,” Ayton said.

But with a lineup that hadn’t played together since training camp, there was going to be an adjustment period and the Blazers took advantage of exactly that. Portland went up by as many as 19 in the first half and looked well on their way to a large victory early in the game.

However, a last-minute push by the Suns guided them right back into the game. A Mikal Bridges dunk was followed up by back-to-back three-pointers from Aron Baynes and Kelly Oubre Jr. in the final minute as the Suns went on an 8-0 run to bring the deficit to single digits entering halftime.

That run was exactly what the Suns needed as they carried that momentum out of the break and into the third quarter. The Suns brought the game to within just four points during the third, but the Blazers held strong to their lead despite the comeback forming.

Just returning from injury, Ayton was on a minute restriction, but it didn’t hold him back from making one of the most crucial plays of the game. Following an Oubre three-pointer to bring the Suns within one, Ayton tipped in an offensive rebound to give the Suns the lead with under three minutes remaining.

The Suns took-off on a 9-0 run as they overcame the 19-point deficit and began to put away the Blazers. Oubre had already knocked down a career-high six three-pointers in the game, but why not one more for good measure? With under a minute remaining, Oubre connected on his seventh three to clinch the game for the Suns.

The Suns showed their resiliency and won their second straight game as they defeated the Blazers in Portland 122-116. This was just the fourth time in franchise history that the Suns won after trailing by 19-plus point at the end of the first quarter.

“It’s a great win,” Ricky Rubio said. “One of the best on the season just because we kept fighting, We kept trusting our system."

Devin Booker scored a team-high 33 points despite not attempting a single three-pointer in the game. He finished 15-of-15 at the free throw line while adding 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Booker also made Suns history as he passed former MVP Charles Barkley (6,556 points) to move into 12th on the Suns all-time scoring list.

Oubre finished the game with 29 points while shooting 7-of-10 from deep with 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists and a block.

Rubio notched a double-double with 18 points and 13 assists to go along with his 4 rebounds and a steal. Bridges played a critical role off the bench for the Suns scoring 13 points with 3 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a block.

Ayton scored 6 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in 20 minutes in his return. Aron Baynes also did his work in the paint with 12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.

The Suns will look to continue this momentum as they travel to Los Angeles to tip-off against the Lakers on New Years. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.