Full Team Effort in Suns Dominating Victory Over Spurs

After a rough game against the Spurs on Halloween, the Suns came out with fire and passion as the two teams re-matched on Wednesday night.

The Suns looked to be on a mission from the opening tip as the team looked to redeem themselves against San Antonio. Deandre Ayton started it off with a hook shot from Devin Booker to put the Suns on the board, but this was just the beginning.

“He started off the game with high energy,” Booker said about Ayton. “I could see it in his eyes from play one.”

Just five minutes into the game, T.J. Warren knocked down a three-pointer to put the Suns up by 11 and forced the Spurs to call a timeout. By the end of the quarter, Phoenix led by 15 and the team looked to be on a roll on both ends of the court."

The Spurs weren’t going to let it be that easy as they battled back in the second quarter to make it just a four-point game heading into the break. The Suns had three players already in double-digits (Warren, Isaiah Canaan and Josh Jackson) and knew it was going to take a full 48-minute effort on the court to defeat San Antonio.

That effort and energy was exactly what they received in the third quarter. Jamal Crawford was huge for the Suns off the bench as he scored 10 points in just the third, leading the team to a 17-point advantage heading into the final frame.

Booker said the Suns blown-lead against Boston earlier this season was used as positive motivation going into the fourth quarter.

“It was a positive for us moving forward, understanding situations and how to carry ourselves with that lead,” Booker said. “That Boston game was a real experience for us, for a young team, how to play with the lead and understand that teams never quit in this league.”

It was then time to maintain this lead for just 12 more minutes. The Suns did more than just maintain it, but instead grew their lead even higher. Posterizing dunks from both Ayton and Mikal Bridges helped excite the crowd as the team pushed their lead up to as much as 24 during the fourth quarter.

With dunks, threes, layups, steals and blocks the Suns closed out the Spurs with ease as they defeated San Antonio 116-96. This was a 50-point swing from their last outing against the Spurs as they proved the effort this Phoenix team is truly capable of displaying on the court.

Tony Buckets lived up to his nickname as he led the way for the team offensively scoring a game-high 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Warren credited the team as a whole for working as one unit to close out the game.

“The Spurs made a little run and we responded pretty well,” Warren said. “We just wanted to continue to build on that. We stuck together and we just stayed consistent.”

Ayton notched his ninth double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds as he tied Ben Simmons as the only rookies with at least nine through 14 games since Shaquille O’Neal in 1992. Not only did he get it done offensively, but on the defensive end he helped hold All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge to just six points on 3-of-12 shooting.

“I always said he’s a quick learner and he did a very well job on LaMarcus Aldridge tonight that gave him problems the last time he was here,” Booker said. “So something he’s seen, made adjustments on, came out here and played his ass off.”

While Booker is normally looked at as the go-to scorer for the Suns, he instead stepped into the playmaking role for the team. Booker notched a career-high 12 assists as he moved the ball with ease in the second half generating just one turnover in the final 24 minutes of the game.

“That’s what great players do,” Ayton said. “To me, I think he sacrificed some shots… He did a good job finding all our shooters.”

Booker provided exactly what the team needed in the second half as he settled into his playmaking and made the extra pass to find his teammates.

“He’s our best player, he’s our best scorer, and also when you have the ability to score and create your own shots, when you see two bodies all you have to do is make extra pass,” Head Coach Igor Kokoškov said.

Although neither completely stuffed the stat sheet, Bridges and Jackson played major roles in the Suns victory. Both were active defensively, made the right plays and provided energy throughout the entire game.

Bridges replaced Trevor Ariza in the starting lineup as the rookie received his first ever start on Wednesday.

“Felt good, to be out there,” Bridges said. “Try and set the tone defensively when I first get out there. I mean it was good.”

The Suns have the next two days off as they gear-up to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.