Frank Kaminsky Scores Season High, Suns Fall to Magic

The Phoenix Suns continued their four-game road trip as they traveled to Orlando to tip-off against the Magic on Wednesday night. The team was once again without Deandre Ayton (suspension) and Aron Baynes (left calf strain) as Frank Kaminsky took over at center.

The seven-footer got things going early and often, dominating throughout the first quarter. Kaminsky scored 13 of the Suns 37 first quarter points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and was 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. He also tallied 3 assists and 2 rebounds as the Suns led by six entering the second quarter.

Kaminsky continued his offensive success in the second, notching a career-high 21 first half points on a highly efficient 9-of-11 shooting. However, the rest of the Suns shot just 14-38 (36.8%) and, despite Kaminsky’s red-hot scoring, the Suns trailed 65-58 at the break.

Devin Booker put in work in the third quarter, scoring nine points in the frame, but the Suns offensive production seemed to be consistently outmatched as the Magic outscored them by 10 and led 103-86 entering the final quarter.

“They came out with a sense of urgency that we didn’t have in the second half,” Booker said. “We brought it in the first half, fought the whole time, but there was a little stretch to start the third that got us in a hole the rest of the game.”

The Suns second unit tried to battle back in the fourth as Cheick Diallo (9 points), Cam Johnson (6 points) and Mikal Bridges (7 points) combined for 22 points of the team’s 25 fourth quarter points, but ultimately the Magic held strong to their lead and closed out the game 128-114.

Kaminsky scored a season-high 23 points on 10-12 shooting and 3-of-4 from deep while adding 5 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal.

“I know we are a tough group and we respond well,” Kaminsky said. “We started off hot and have had a couple adversity games here. We’ve really responded when our backs our against the wall… Tonight’s just one of those nights you’ve got to tip your cap. It’s all about how we respond tomorrow.”

Booker finished second on the team in scoring with 17 points to go along with his 5 assist and 3 rebounds.

Ricky Rubio followed up his 13 assist and zero turnover game on Monday with 9 assists and zero turnovers against the Magic. He became the first Suns with back-to-back games with 9+ assists and zero turnovers since Steve Nash in 2007 (h/t Basketball-Reference).

“I think our guys will be jacked up to play tomorrow to get this taste out of their mouth,” Head Coach Monty Williams.

The Suns will have a quick turnaround as they travel to New Orleans to tip-off against the Pelicans on Thursday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.