Elie Okobo Scores Career-High Against Clippers

The Suns announced that they were waiving Isaiah Canaan on Wednesday morning and would look to rookie Elie Okobo to step up as the team’s back up point guard later that night.

The Suns traveled to Los Angeles to complete their second back-to-back of the season as they tipped-off against the first-place Clippers.

Okobo entered the game midway through the first quarter and launched a three-pointer as the shot clock was expiring, but the ball bounced off the front iron. This miss didn’t seem to faze the 21-year-old from France as he remained aggressive and drove to the lane and laid it off the glass.

In fact, not only did Okobo make his next shot, but outside of his first attempt, he didn’t miss another shot for the remainder of the half. With threes, floaters and layups, Okobo did it all on his way to a 12-point first half while shooting five-of-six from the field. He and Devin Booker led the way offensively for the Suns as it was all tied up at 49 entering the break.

Danilo Gallinari and the Clippers caught fire in third as they went on a 28-9 run and closed out the frame with 40 points in the quarter. Although the Suns fought back in the fourth, the deficit was too much to overcome as they fell to the Clippers 115-99.

The energy off the bench from Okobo, Josh Jackson and Richaun Holmes played a crucial role in keeping the Suns in the game.

Okobo played his most minutes of the season as he scored a career-high 19 points on an efficient 66% shooting with three three-pointers. He also tallied four assists, two rebounds and a career-high three steals.

Holmes and Jackson looked like two guys battling it out for the Dan Majerle Hustle Award as they got it done on both ends of the court tonight. Holmes finished with ten points, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Jackson scored 15 points with seven rebounds and two steals.

Booker scored a team-high 23 points with four rebounds and four assists.

The Suns will have tomorrow off before returning home to face the Orlando Magic on Friday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.