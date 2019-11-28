Eight Suns Score in Double-Digits as Rubio Makes His Return vs Wizards

The Phoenix Suns welcomed Ricky Rubio back into the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards after missing the previous three games with back spasms. Rubio totaled five points and two assists in the first, but it was the Suns bench that led the way for the team in the opening quarter.

Both Elie Okobo and Cheick Diallo have stepped into major roles for the team over the past few games and have seen success guiding the offense and controlling the paint off the bench. The duo combined for 15 of the Suns 34 first quarter points as they trailed by two entering the second.

While the Suns were hot from the field in the first half, the Wizards were even hotter. Washington knocked down 10 of their first 11 three-point attempts and by halftime had 74 points on 63 / 68.8 / 100 shooting splits. The Suns trailed by five at the break shooting 62.8 / 53.8 / 88.9.

The Wizards offensive fire power only grew to begin the second half. The team opened up the third quarter on a 16-2 run and extended their lead to as much as 21 points. The Suns battled back behind eight points from Booker, but still trailed 108-95 entering the fourth.

Dario Šarić, Cam Johnson and Tyler Johnson all stepped up for the Suns in the fourth, scoring eight points apiece in the final quarter and helping guide the Suns to just a four-point deficit with three minutes to go. Unfortunately for the Suns, the Wizards caught fire one last time in the final minutes as they closed out the game 140-132.

TOP PERFORMERS

Devin Booker: 27 points, 8 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Ricky Rubio: 18 points, 4 assists

Dario Šarić: 17 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Cheick Diallo: 17 points, 7-8 FG, 10 rebounds

Cam Johnson: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

Elie Okobo: 13 points, 8 assists, 1 steal

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 12 points, 2-3 3P, 3 rebounds

Tyler Johnson: 11 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

KEY STATS

The Suns and the Wizards combined for 272 points as the Suns scored 132, their second-most in a game this season (138 vs. Brooklyn on Nov. 10), and the Wizards scored 140, their second-most in a game this season (158 in a 158-159 loss vs. Houston on Oct. 30). The 272 combined points are the most in a non-overtime game played by the Suns since March 15, 2009 when the Suns and Warriors combined for 284 points in a 154-130 Suns win in Oakland. This marks the third straight game in the Suns-Wizards series where both teams have scored 120+ points, including a 149-146 Wizards win in 3OT last Dec. 22.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING

HEAD COACH MONTY WILLIAMS ON LOSS: “We’re better than that and we’ve shown we’re better than that. We should expect it of ourselves. We have a lot of mistakes out there on the floor, and that’s on me. I have to figure that part out.”

COACH WILLIAMS: ““I told our guys this is a major test for us, of our character, integrity, and togetherness. About a week and a half ago everybody was excited and there was a buzz, and that’s died down. Now we have to stand up and be good teammates and all the stuff we talk about when we’re in practice, and I believe we will.”

DEVIN BOOKER ON CAM JOHNSON: “Just laser focus, knows how to play the game. He’s shooting the shots that we need him to shoot with extreme confidence, but he’s put the work in. He has the capability to shoot at that level and for spacing purposes that’s what we need.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Suns will stay at home over Thanksgiving as they prepare to tip-off against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.