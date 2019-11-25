Diallo and Šarić Have Career Nights in Suns Loss to Nuggets

After defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, the night prior, the Phoenix Suns had a quick turnaround as they traveled to Denver to tip-off against the Nuggets on Sunday.

It was clear early on that it was going to be a big night for Dario Šarić as he already had seven points and nine rebounds in just the first quarter as both teams sat tied at 28 apiece. Elie Okobo led the way off the bench for the Suns in the second quarter, scoring eight points in the quarter and guiding the Suns to a five-point lead entering halftime.

The second night of the back-to-back seemed to catch up to the Suns coming out of the break as the team shot 7-of-22 from the field for just 20 points in the third quarter. That combined with a 10-2 run from the Nuggets late in the quarter, put Denver up 79-77 entering the fourth.

While the Suns kept it close for most of the fourth quarter, the Nuggets caught fire from deep, converting 7-of-8 from beyond the arc. The Suns couldn’t match the three-point shooting of the Nuggets in the fourth as they fell to Denver, 116-104.

With both in Deandre Ayton and Aron Baynes out, the Suns turned to Cheick Diallo to step into a larger role and the big man didn’t disappoint. While battling in the paint against two tough matchups in Nikola Jokic and Mason Plumlee, Diallo scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting to go along with six rebound and a block.

Šarić continued his hot start as he finished the game with 18 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

TOP PERFORMERS

Cheick Diallo: 22 points, 10-12 FG, 6 rebounds,1 block

Dario Šarić: 18 points, 17 rebounds, 1 block

Elie Okobo: 16 points, 4 assists, 1 steal

Devin Booker: 12 points, 5 assists

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING:

HEAD COACH MONTY WILLIAMS: “Maybe we did run out of gas, but I’m proud of the way our guys fought tonight.”

DIALLO: “I don’t really care about my career high. I just want to win…It’s just opportunity. Just being ready all season. I think it’s opportunity for me to show everybody what I can do. I’ve got a chance to play, so I’ve just got to show everybody what I can do…[If] my number gets called, I’m ready to go.”

ŠARIĆ ON DIALLO: ““He was working hard waiting for his chance… Cheick did a great job.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Suns will return home as the team prepares to tip-off against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.