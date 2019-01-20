Devin Booker Scores 32 Points in Suns Loss to Hornets

The Phoenix Suns traveled to Charlotte on Saturday afternoon to tip-off against the Hornets as they continued their four-game road trip.

It was a slow start for the Suns as the Hornets opened up the game on a seven-to-nothing run and looked to be in control early. The Suns looked to Devin Booker early and often as they would need to rely on their young star in order to stay in the game.

Despite Booker already being in double-digits, the Suns found themselves in a 13-point hole to end the first quarter. The Suns went down by as many as 20 in the first half, but Booker’s 22 points helped bring the Suns to within striking distance as they went into the break down 71-60.

The third quarter reflected much of the first quarter as the Hornets attacked the Suns on both sides of the floor and went up by 23 entering the final quarter. To make matter worse for the Suns, they would be with both of their centers in Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) and Richaun Holmes (left foot sprain) for the remainder of the game.

The Suns showed some signs of hope to open up the fourth quarter as the team went on a 10-0 within the first few minutes. While Booker had been the go-to scorer all game, it was Kelly Oubre Jr. in the fourth leading the way for the Suns.

Booker found Mikal Bridges in the corner with six minutes to go, as the rookie knocked down a three to bring the Suns to within 11. Unfortunately, that was the closest the Suns would get as they ultimately fell to the Hornets 135-115.

Booker notched his 10th 30-point game of the season and his fifth double-double as he finished with 32 points and 11 assists. He joins Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden as the only players with at least seven games of 30 points and eight assists this year.

Averaging 24.7 points and seven assists per game, Booker joins Harden and LeBron James as the only players averaging 24 and seven this season.

Oubre continued his impressive play since joining the Suns last month as he scored 24 points with three rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Since putting on a Suns jersey, Oubre is averaging 13.7 points, 4 rebounds, .9 steals and .9 blocks per game.

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they travel to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Sunday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.