Devin Booker Scores 26 in Suns Loss to Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns were looking for their second straight win as they tipped-off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The Suns struck first and struck often as the team got off to a hot start in the first quarter. Devin Booker got things going at the free throw line as the rest of the team quickly began building off the momentum.

The Suns went up by as many as 11 as they closed out the first leading 32-27 behind Kelly Oubre Jr.’s nine points. It was all but the same in the second as the Pelicans never led the entire first half, despite making it a one-point game heading into intermission.

It didn’t take long in the second half for the Pelicans to flip the momentum as Anthony Davis opened up the quarter with a hook shot to give the Pelicans their first lead of the game.

Despite Dragan Bender responding with a three-pointer, the Pelicans began to heat up. Led by Julius Randle, the Pelicans went on a 9-0 run and quickly took an 11-point advantage.

By the end of the third, the Suns found themselves in a 10-point hole and were in desperate need to get back to their first-half gameplan.

Unfortunately, the Suns were never able to regain momentum as the Pelicans held strong to their lead and ultimately closed out the game 130-116.

Booker scored a game-high 26 points to go along with his seven assists and six rebounds.

Oubre made plays on both sides of the court all night scoring 19 points with five rebounds and four steals.

After a solid outing on Monday, Troy Daniels followed up his performance with 15 points including four-of-six from three-point range.

“He’s a pro,” Booker said about Daniels. “That’s why he’s been in the league how long he’s been in. He’s been on different teams in different situations and everybody needs a guy like Troy Daniels on their team.”

Daniels said following the game that even though the Suns may not be playoff bound, it is important for the team to keep battling.

“It easy to quit now,” Daniels said. “Teams going to run stuff like that, we can’t do that. We got to be a professional… This is the NBA. We got to play through the whole game, the whole season and finish out strong.”

The Suns have a quick turnaround as LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers come to town on Saturday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.