Devin Booker Drops 35 Points in Suns Victory Over Magic

The Phoenix Suns made their final stop on their five-game road trip as they tipped-off in Orlando against the Magic on Wednesday night.

Devin Booker came into the game on a streak of scoring at least 25 points in five straight games since returning from injury and it didn’t take long for the young star to begin heating up. Booker scored nine points in just the first quarter and looked well on his way to a big night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. was huge for the Suns in the second quarter, scoring 10 points and helping lead them to a 62-53 halftime lead. It became a back-and-forth battle throughout the second half, but with only one minute to go, the Suns found themselves down by three.

Needing a clutch shot with exactly 60 seconds on the clock, the Suns put the ball in Booker’s hands and let him take care of the rest. The 22-year-old launched it from deep and drained his fifth three-pointer of the game to tie it up at 112 a piece.

On Orlando’s next possession, Booker stole the ball, ran the fast break and threw down a dunk to give the Suns a two-point lead.

Mikal Bridges did his part on the defensive end, as he blocked Evan Fournier’s layup attempt. The ball landed in the hands of Booker who once again took it up for the score and the Suns held a 116-112 advantage with just 16 seconds to go.

The Suns closed in on Terrence Ross, but he still managed to hit the three to bring it back to a one-possession game. Orlando would then need to rely on the foul game to give them another shot to make the comeback.

Booker went to the line and knocked down both of his free throws and the Suns were once again ahead by three with 2.6 seconds remaining. However, Bridges was called for a foul against D.J. Augustin on a three-point attempt. Augustin hit all three of his free throw shots to tie up the game.

Booker made the final nine points for the Suns in regulation, but it wasn’t enough as the game was headed to overtime. This was the Suns fourth overtime game of the season and second on this road trip after going to a triple-overtime against Washington.

It was a tale of two sides of the court for the Suns in the extra five minutes. Offensively, the Suns leaned on T.J. Warren who knocked down two runners from each side of the free throw stripe for all four of the Suns overtime points. Defensively, Deandre Ayton manned the paint, blocking two shots back-to-back and deflecting the Magic’s final play to close out the game for the Suns.

The Suns won their third game of the road trip, defeating Orlando 122-120. They have now won five of their last seven games, with the majority of them being played away from home.

“It was incredible,” Oubre said. “We needed this. We needed to finish the road trip off strong. The guys did a great job of getting the win in New York and we finished it off getting the win out here in Orlando.”

The entire team was locked-in from beyond the arc, shooting 54.2 percent from three-point range in the victory.

Booker led the way for the Suns scoring 35 points to go along with his eight assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block. He also shot 54.1 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from deep.

Since returning from injury, Booker is averaging 30.6 points, eight assists and five rebounds. He is currently tied with his career-long streak of six straight games of at least 25 points.

Warren was stepped up for the Suns in overtime and finished with 24 points on 50 percent shooting on the night.

Oubre has definitely made a name for himself doing a little bit of everything as he once again made his presence felt in the team’s second unit. He scored 19 points with two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

The newest Sun is fitting in just fine with his new teammates.

“These guys are great guys,” Oubre said. “I love going to war with them every night and lacing them up. I’m definitely having fun out there and it’s just more fun getting wins too.”

The Suns return to the Valley as they gear up for a seven-game homestand. Their first matchup with be against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.