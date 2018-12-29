Devin Booker Continues 25-Point Streak Against Thunder

The Phoenix Suns returned to the Valley after a five-game road trip to tip off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

The Suns had won five of their last seven games and Devin Booker was playing a large role in the team’s success. Since returning from injury, Booker scored at least 25 points in all six games and continued his hot streak against the Thunder.

Oklahoma City took the lead early on, but the Suns cut the deficit to just one by halftime. Booker already had 13 points and looked to be on pace to keep his streak going.

T.J. Warren once again shined coming out of the break as he scored nine points in just the third quarter and helped give the Suns a three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Suns, the Thunder caught fire in the final 12 minutes and outscored the Suns 37-18 and winning the game 118-102.

Even in the loss, Booker continued his 25-point streak. The 22-year-old has now scored at least 25 points in a career-best seven straight games. That is the third-longest active streak, trailing only James Harden and Anthony Davis.

Not only did Booker score 25 points, but he also had ten assists, seven rebounds and three steals. Booker joins Harden and LeBron James as the only players this season to be averaging at least 25 points and seven assists on the season.

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they gear up to face the Denver Nuggets at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.