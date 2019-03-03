Deandre Ayton Scores 26 Points in Suns Victory Over Lakers

While the players have changed throughout the years, the rivalry between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers has remained strong between both fan bases. The two teams both were playing in the second night of a back-to-back as they tipped-off for the final time this season on Saturday.

It was a quick start for Deandre Ayton as he knocked-down both of the Suns first baskets and looked to be heading towards a big night. While offensively, Ayton seemed to be in control, his biggest challenge would come on the defensive end where he was matched up against LeBron James.

And the rookie held his own against the 15-time NBA All-Star.

“I think Deandre did a good job on LeBron, keeping his body in front of him and using his size,” Devin Booker said about his teammate. “LeBron’s a hell of a player that can facilitate and score and DA did a good job. For a rookie to guard one of the best players in the league is incredible.”

From battling in the paint to extending his defense beyond the arc, Ayton stayed locked-in on James all night and continuously forced the ball out of his hand.

“I think Deandre accepted the challenge, understanding that it was a key matchup,” Head Coach Igor Kokoškov said. “Building the wall, so we don’t have to deal with his post-up isolations. Overall, I think it was a big part of the defensive kind of strategy of the game plan, and he executed pretty well.”

Ayton led the way for the Suns with nine points in the first quarter as the Suns took a 33-26 advantage into the second. The Suns continued to build off that momentum as they maintained their seven-point lead throughout the rest of the first half.

After a second-half comeback from the New Orleans Pelicans the night prior, the Suns needed to remain aggressive and come out of the break with a sense of urgency.

“That’s the stuff where we have to really stay focused on maintaining the lead and just don’t let teams beat us up,” Ayton said. “Just play our game. That’s about it.”

Ayton took his own advice as he and Booker quickly caught fire and began to put their foot on the gas early in the third quarter. The duo single-handedly outscored the Lakers 20-19 in the quarter as the Suns took a 17-point lead into the fourth.

While the Lakers made a strong push late into the fourth quarter, the Suns stayed strong and continued to battle and hold their own.

Rewind to 9:17 left in the first quarter. Kyle Kuzma scored a layup to give the Lakers a two-point lead. This was also the last time the Lakers led the entire game.

The Suns won the second of their last three games as they defeated the Lakers 118-109.

“I would say total team effort. Everybody, whoever was on the court,” Kokoškov said. “It’s a good sign for a young team.”

Ayton scored a team-high 26 points on 72.2 percent shooting to go along with 10 rebounds for his rookie leading 33rd double-double of the season. The 20-year-old notched a career-high in free throws made (10) and free throws attempted (14) while the team as a whole also notched season-highs in the same two categories (34-40).

“It was pretty intense,” Ayton said. “Fans of both teams, no matter who was chanting for who, the energy was going crazy. It was a fun game, I’m glad we won this one. I had fun, the fans loved it and we got the win.”

Booker was right behind Ayton with 25 points to go along with his four assists and four rebounds. He also was perfect from the charity stripe with nine free throws in the win.

“It felt really good, especially after last night (losing) a winnable game that we felt we let go,” Booker said. “Coming in today with the chance to refocus, play a high energy game and come out with the win.”

The Suns will look to build off the momentum as they prepare to face the top team in the Eastern Conference on Monday when the Milwaukee Bucks come to town. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.