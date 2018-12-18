Crawford Notches Career-High 14 Assists in Suns Third Straight Win

The Phoenix Suns had won their previous two games and were looking to make it three straight as the team traveled to New York to tip off against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

There’s just something about that stadium that brings stars to another level and Devin Booker is no exception. Booker was already averaging 27 points per game in New York, but by the end of the night upped that average as he shined under the bright lights yet again.

The 22-year-old came out firing, scoring early and often as he finished the first quarter with 13 points. He and Deandre Ayton led the way for the Suns in the first half scoring 40 of the Suns 59 points, but the team trailed the Knicks by seven entering intermission.

Although the Suns had kept it close until this point, they would need someone else on the team to also step up in order to pull away with a victory on the road.

Enter T.J. Warren.

After only scoring two points in the first half, the man known as Tony Buckets came out of the break on a mission. He helped lead the Suns to a 41-point quarter in which he scored the same amount (17 points) as the entire Knicks team (17 points).

The Suns went on a 12-0 run to end the third and entered the fourth up 100-83. They would turn back to Booker to close out the game and the young star seemed to have no problem accepting the task.

Booker scored 11 points in the final frame to put away the Knicks 128-110. The Suns have now won three-straight games as they continue their longest win streak of the season.

“Everyone just contributed to the win and we’re just having fun with it,” Ayton said.

Booker finished the game tying his season-high with 38 points to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Jamal Crawford has accomplished so much throughout his 19 years in the league, but the three-time Sixthman of the Year decided to add another accomplishment to his historic career.

Crawford scored a career-high 52 points at Madison Square Garden as a member of the Knicks back in 2007 and on Monday he hit another career-high in the same arena. He found his teammates all night notching a career-best 14 assists in the Suns victory.

“Just really excited to be on the same floor as him,” Ayton said about Crawford. “It’s an honor to play with him as well.”

Ayton dominated in the paint yet again as he scored 21 points with 13 rebounds for his rookie-leading 18th double-double.

“Our confidence level is pretty high and we’re just going to keep going,” Ayton said. “We’re learning every day and we know what we’ve been through in the past and we know what it took to get us here. There’s no turning back.”

Warren played a huge role in the Suns second-half comeback as he finished with 26 points while shooting 61.1 percent from the field.

The Suns will look to make it four straight wins as they travel to Boston to face the Celtics on Wednesday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.