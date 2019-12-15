Clutch Kelly Forces OT, Rubio Scores Season-High in Mexico City

The Phoenix Suns traveled south of the border as they tipped-off against the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City on Saturday.

The team would be shorthanded as their leading scorer in Devin Booker was sidelined for the game with a right forearm contusion. Instead, Mikal Bridges was placed into the starting lineup as the action got started.

Whether it was the elevation of Mexico City or the absence of their go-to scorer, the Suns started the game slow on the offensive end and found themselves down by 10 at the end of the first quarter. But the team seemed to make the necessary adjustments entering the second as they began to heat up offensively, lockdown defensively and battle their way back into the game.

The Suns went on a 20-6 run as they held the Spurs to just 16 points in the second quarter and entered halftime with a four-point lead. Ricky Rubio and Dario Šarić led the way for the Suns in the first half combining for 22 points as the Suns were up 48-44 entering the break.

Frank Kaminsky only had four points in the first half, but caught fire as the third quarter began. From three-pointers to dunks to midrange fades, Kaminsky began attacking the Spurs defense in every way imaginable. The seven-footer scored 16 points in just the third quarter to help extend the Suns lead to double-digits.

With just under seven minutes to go in the third, Rubio found Šarić under the basket for his ninth assist of the game and his 4,000th assist of his career.

However, the Spurs displayed their resiliency for the Mexico City crowd as they battled back into the game on a 20-6 run of their own, including a buzzer-beater to close-out the third quarter.

The former Spur in Aron Baynes played a critical role for the Suns down the stretch as he scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to help keep the Suns in the game. The Suns found themselves down by seven with two minutes to go in regulation and needed a big-time bucket.

Kelly Oubre Jr., meet Mexico City. Mexico City, meet Kelly Oubre Jr.

It was Oubre’s first time playing a game in Mexico City, but he stepped up when the Suns needed him most and made it a memorable performance for the fans.

After just hitting a game-winner against the Charlotte Hornets earlier in the month, Oubre once again came through in the clutch. Rubio found Oubre in the corner and, with 2.6 seconds remaining, the man known as Tsunami Papi drained a game-tying three-pointer to force overtime against the Spurs.

It became a back-and-forth battle in overtime as the Mexico City crowd enjoyed some free basketball courtesy of Oubre. However, it was Rubio stepping up for the Suns in overtime from deep. Rubio knocked-down a three-pointer to notch a season-high 25 points for the game and give the Suns the lead with 31 seconds to go.

While the game was tight throughout, Patty Mills ultimately closed-out the win for the Spurs with a midrange jumper in the final second to top the Suns 121-119.

“Those last nine seconds, that's a lesson for all of us,” Head Coach Monty Williams said. “I told our guys we've got to grow up, we've got to mature. We've been in these close games and make no mistake about it, they made the plays down the stretch. There were a number of lessons to be learned.”

Rubio finished the game with a team-high and season-high 25 points to go along with his 13 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal.

“We knew Ricky was going to have to have a big game and he just kept making play after play,” Williams said. “Whether it was a jump shot or lay up at the basket. As a young team, Ricky's the guy that we rely on in a lot of situations and he's our leader along with Devin. He's a fabulous player. I love having him on my team. He never gives in and that's something that we can learn from.”

Rubio’s playmaking helped extend the Suns streak of 29+ team assists to a franchise-long nine straight games.

Kaminsky followed up his 24-point performance on Wednesday with 22 points in Mexico City as. Well as 7 rebounds, 4 assists and a block.

Šarić dominated on the glass all night as he notched a double-double with 19 points and 17 rebounds. Oubre finished the game with 17 points, 8 rebounds and a steal.

In his first start of the season, Bridges shined defensively notching two steals while adding 5 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Suns will return to Phoenix as they prepare to tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at Talking Stick Resort Arena.