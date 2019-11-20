Cam Johnson Scores Career-High as Suns Battle into Final Seconds vs Kings

The Phoenix Suns traveled to Sacramento for their second night of a back-to-back as they tipped-off against the Kings on Tuesday.

The Suns were already without Deandre Ayton, but the center position would become even thinner as it was announced that Aron Baynes would also miss the game due to a hip contusion. Frank Kaminsky stepped into the role as he joined the Suns starting unit, including Ricky Rubio returning to action after missing Monday’s game with back spasms.

It was clear early on that the Suns were missing their big men in the middle on the defensive end as the Kings outscored the Suns in the paint 24-6 in the first quarter. Kings’ Richaun Holmes and Bogdan Bogdanovic combined for 30 points in the first half as the Suns found themselves down 62-45 at halftime.

News only worsened for the Suns coming out of the break as it was announced that Rubio would not return for the remainder of the game. The Kings extended their lead to as much as 26 in the third quarter, but the Suns weren’t going to go down without a fight. The Suns scored 30 points in the third and brought their deficit down to just 12 entering the fourth.

As the fourth quarter began to unfold, the Suns continued to chisel away at the Kings lead. The Suns opened the quarter with an alley-oop to Mikal Bridges, who then followed it up with a drive and score on their next possession. Bridges tied a career-high on the night with 20 points to go along with his 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

With less than a minute to go, the Suns were down 111-102, but weren’t backing down from their resilient effort. Elie Okobo went to the line to bring the team within eight. This was followed up with a Devin Booker steal at midcourt. Booker found Bridges, who drew the foul and sank both free throws.

Just like that, it was a two possession game with 45 seconds remaining.

The Suns began playing the foul game, draining shots and forcing the Kings to hit their free throws. Kelly Oubre Jr. splashed home a three-pointer and Cam Johnson got an offensive putback as both players did their job to keep the Suns alive in the final minute. Johnson finishes with a career-high 18 points, including four three-pointers against the Kings.

With 16 seconds left, the Suns were down by just six with the ball in their hands.

Booker did what he does best by stepping up in the clutch as he drained a three-pointer to make it just a three-point game with only 14.2 second remaining. However, it wouldn’t be enough as the Kings ultimately closed-out the game and defeated the Suns 120-116.

TOP PERFORMERS

Devin Booker: 30 points, 3-6 3P, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

Mikal Bridges: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

Kelly Oubre Jr: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals

Cam Johnson: 18 points, 4-9 3P, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

Frank Kaminsky: 17 points, 3-6 3P, 4 rebounds

WHAT’S NEXT

The Suns will return home as the team prepares to tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Be sure to catch the action on TNT.