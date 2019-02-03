Bridges Scores Career-High in Suns Up-and-Down Battle with Hawks

Saturday’s game was filled with runs, fast breaks and high-flying dunks as the Phoenix Suns tipped-off against the Atlanta Hawks.

After missing the previous six games with an ankle injury, Deandre Ayton returned to the Suns starting lineup as he continued his impressive rookie season. The Big Fella finished the game with 13 points and 11 rebounds to notch his rookie-leading 28th double-double. That’s double the amount of the next closest rookie, who coincidently is Hawks’ Trae Young with 14 on the season.

While Ayton had a solid game in his return, it was actually Mikal Bridges who broke out for the Suns on Saturday.

The Suns were down by one at halftime and while Bridges was doing work on the defensive end, he only had four points throughout the first two quarters. But that narrative changed quickly entering the second half.

Bridges started launching from deep as the 22-year-old began to catch fire. He tied a career-high with five three-pointers while shooting a highly efficient 71 percent from beyond the arc. Bridges scored a career-high 20 points in the game on seven-of-ten shooting in possibly his best overall performance of the season.

“Teammates, they found me all the way to the end of the game,” Bridges said. “I just needed to get to my spot and my teammates just found me so, credit to them.”

He entered the game already leading rookies in steals and deflections and there was a lot more where that came from. Bridges forced three steals while helping lead the Suns to a season-high 38 fast break points.

“He’s a student of the game,” Devin Booker said about his teammate. “He knows the game and he wants to be better. He’ll do anything that he can on the court to stay on the court... I think he has all the tangibles to get better each and every game.”

Bridges is averaging 17.6 points with 2.6 steals over his last three games as the rookie continues to get more comfortable on the court.

“I’m not surprised he’s getting better and he’s showing huge improvement,” Head Coach Igor Kokoskov said. “We’re very pleased with what he’s given to this program. He brings it every day.”

Booker flirted with a triple-double as he finished just two rebounds shy from notching the first of his career. Booker finished the game with 32 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds.

The Suns and Hawks alternated leads throughout the game and into the fourth quarter. The final quarter alone featured four ties, as well as multiple lead changes. Young heated up midway through the fourth for the Hawks as he and John Collins closed out the game for Atlanta with a 118-112 victory over the Suns.

The Suns will remain at home as the Houston Rockets come to visit on Monday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.