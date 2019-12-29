Booker Shines, Suns Hold Strong Late to Defeat Kings in Sacramento

The season series was split between the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings this season, but the Suns looked to take the advantage against their division rival as the teams tipped-off on Saturday night.

Both squads were locked-in and ready from the start as the Suns shot 57.1 percent in the first quarter compared to the Kings 48 percent from the field. The lights-out shooting from each team made for a close first quarter, but Elie Okobo drew a foul and knocked down three free throws in the final second to give the Suns a 31-30 lead.

The Suns continued this momentum as they held the Kings to just 19 points in the second quarter and closed-out the first half on a 23-12 run. Kelly Oubre Jr. had already notched his fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Suns took a double-digit lead into the break up 59-49.

Phoenix extended their lead to as much as 14 early in the third, but a 20-8 Kings run held the Suns from pulling away any further. The Suns had been victims of close games as of late and this looked to be another back-and-forth battle in the fourth.

Although the Kings managed to tie the game a few times throughout the fourth, the Suns held strong and never surrendered their lead. While Devin Booker led the way 32 points, it was a full team effort that kept the Suns on top.

Leading by just one with 20 seconds remaining, the Suns’ ball movement was critical to ultimately sealing the win. Starting with the inbound pass, the ball went from Oubre to Booker back to Oubre to Cam Johnson to Ricky Rubio and then inside to Aron Baynes for the wide-open dunk. The Suns regained the series lead against the Kings as they left Sacramento with a 112-110 victory.

KEY STATS

This was Booker’s second straight 30-point game after scoring 34 against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. This is the second time this season he’s had consecutive 30-point games.

This was also Booker’s ninth-career 30-point, 10-assist game and his first this season.

BOX SCORE

Booker: 32 points, 10 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Rubio: 21 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Oubre: 20 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

Baynes: 17 points, 6 rebounds

Bridges: 11 points, 2 steals, 2 rebounds

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING

BOOKER ON THE WIN: “It’s exciting. Obviously, we’ve been in a lot of emotional losses as of late… Especially after last night, the way that we played, we wanted to come out here and get a win… I think we played well tonight. I think we played hard. We took care of the ball much better than we did last night and we came out with a big win.”

HEAD COACH MONTY WILLIAMS ON BOOKER: “He's a complete player. As many bodies and hands as he has on him, he still makes shots. He's on the floor diving and he just willed us to victory tonight. Devin's ability to score, but also make the right plays when they were blitzing him tonight. He was pretty good tonight."

WHAT’S NEXT

The Suns continue their road trip as they travel to Portland to tip-off against the Trail Blazers on Monday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.