Booker Scores Career-High at Home in Victory Over Knicks

“Book called that he was going to get 40 and he got it.”

It’s one thing to score 40 points in an NBA game, but it takes it to a whole new level when you’re able to call your shot. And according to Deandre Ayton, that’s exactly what Devin Booker did on Wednesday against the New York Knicks.

“That’s my first time witnessing somebody say ‘I’m about to get 40’ and they did it with an amazing [win],” Ayton said. “I’m all in on that.”

The Suns went down by 11 midway through the second quarter and needed a spark to bring them back into the game. That’s when Booker began to take over.

Layups, pullups, jumpers, dunks, threes, and-ones; Booker was doing it all. He guided the Suns on a 9-0 run to take the lead and close-out the half up by two. The 22-year-old already had 23 points and looked well on his way to approaching his season-high of 38.

The Suns dominated both sides of the court in the third quarter as they came out of the break locked-in and energized. They outscored the Knicks 32-17 behind Booker’s 13 points in the quarter as they went into the fourth leading by 17.

Booker hit a three-pointer midway through the fourth quarter to notch a season-high 39 points as the Suns looked to be in position to close-out the game. But Booker added some icing to the cake as he connected on a fadeaway with two minutes remaining to push the Suns lead up to 18 and his point total to 41.

The Suns defeated the Knicks 107-96 as Booker scored a career-high at home in his first 40-point game of the season. The young star said he just had a feeling early on that it was going to be special night.

“I just felt it,” Booker said. “It was a cool vibe in the arena. We’ve been winning and the ball’s been finding everybody in the right spot. So, I knew I was going to get some good looks.”

Booker tied a career-high with six three-pointers as he also tallied five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. He was perfect from the free throw line (7/7) on the night and shot 60.8 percent (14/23) from the field and 60 percent (6/10) from three-point range.

“Just every day I feel blessed to be able to play the sport that I love for a job,” Booker said. “So, you know, I try to remind myself not to take that for granted…I said last game, the energy in the locker room is different, energy in the arena’s different, and we’re all feeding off of it.”

Even with scoring the season-high, Booker was more focused on the scoreboard.

“It felt good, but what feels better is three wins in a row,” Booker said. “So, we keep trying to build on that and I keep saying that after every game. Every game is a new test for us and we’re moving in the right direction.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. had another solid outing for the Suns as he scored 18 points with four rebounds, two steals and a block. Tyler Johnson finished with 14 points, six assists, four rebounds and a block in the victory.

The Suns have now won four of their last five games and will look to carry over this momentum as they hit the road to travel to Portland for Saturday’s matchup against the Trail Blazers. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.