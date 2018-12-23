Booker Notches Career-High 14 Assists in 3OT Thriller

The Phoenix Suns were looking to extend their win streak to five straight games as they tipped off against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Early and often the Suns went to the Big Fella in the paint as Deandre Ayton scored eight points while grabbing six rebounds in just the first quarter. Midway through the second he grabbed his tenth rebound to already notch his 20th double-double of his career. Ayton joined Shaquille O’Neal, Blake Griffin and Emeka Okafor as they only players to record 20 double-doubles in just 33 games played.

The game was tied at halftime as neither team could quite take an advantage. That would go on to be a theme throughout the rest of the night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had just been traded from the Wizards to the Suns a week ago, but the young wing looked to be on a mission against his former team. With just 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Oubre sprinted up the court on a fast break, laid it up and gave the Suns a one-point lead.

Oubre then helped lockdown Bradley Beal on the defensive end of the court during the Wizards next possession. The Wizards weren’t done yet though as Jeff Green hit two free throws to send the game into overtime. But this was just the beginning.

The Suns stepped up in the clutch yet again as Devin Booker drove to the lane and forced a foul to send him to the line with just six seconds to go. Booker tied the game as the line and now the Suns just had to force a defensive stop.

The Wizards put the ball in the hands of Beal yet again, but this time it was Ayton who was switched on to him and rose up to force the miss and send the game into a double-overtime.

T.J. Warren stepped up for the Suns in triple-overtime, scoring seven of the team’s 14 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Wizards ultimately close out the game 149-146. The 295 combined points was the most in a game since 2008.

Booker was averaging 30.3 points and 5.7 assists per game since returning from injury and he continued that success on Saturday. The 22-year-old finished with 33 points to go along with a career-high 14 assists in 55 minutes of action.

Ayton dominated in the paint all night scoring 26 points on 61.1 percent shooting while grabbing 17 rebounds.

Warren did a little bit of everything for the Suns as he put up 28 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.

Oubre was huge in the Suns second unit against his former team as he came off the bench to score 20 points.

The Suns will have a quick turnaround to recover from the triple-overtime game as they head to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Sunday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.