Booker Notches 40-Point Triple-Double in Game 1 Victory Over Clippers

In a span of about 15 seconds of game clock, Devin Booker got free for a two-handed dunk, pulled down a defensive rebound, flexed as he made his way to the opposite free-throw line and calmly sank the two shots to seal the Phoenix Suns’ first win of the Western Conference Finals.

It was a more-than-fitting end to arguably the best performance of Booker’s career. The 24-year-old’s first-career triple double — 40 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists — propelled the Suns to a 120-114 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Suns Arena to take a 1-0 series lead.

“It’s very special, but the win feels better,” Booker said. “That’s what I’m out there for the whole entire time. Part of the triple-double is assists, and that’s my teammates making them pay for running and doubling and seeing different types of defenses. The rebounds come from DA (Deandre Ayton) boxing out when he has a Zubac or Boogie (Cousins on him) and me coming in and getting the rebound.

“It takes a whole collective team group to get what we got done.”

Booker clinched the statistical benchmark in highlight fashion, when he found Mikal Bridges for an alley-oop slam in transition for his 10th assist to give Phoenix a 113-104 lead with 2:35 to play. His sequence in the game’s final minute squashed an 8-0 Clippers burst to cut the Suns’ lead to 116-114 with 22 seconds to play. He also scored 16 consecutive points in the third quarter while going toe-to-toe with Clippers star Paul George, who finished with 34 points.

And the Suns needed it all from Booker while playing without All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who missed the game while in health and safety protocols. Perhaps Booker’s best nod to the future Hall of Famer: He only committed two turnovers while playing more point guard than normal.

The Suns' first postseason 40-point triple-double since Charles Barkley in 1993 was the latest in a line of spectacular outings during Booker’s initial playoff run. He is averaging 29 points on 49.1 percent shooting, 7.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the Suns’ 11 games. He has eclipsed 30 points in five of those contests.

Phoenix has now won eight consecutive playoff games dating back to Game 4 of the first-round series against the Lakers to extend a franchise record.

All five Suns starters finished in double figures, including 20 points and nine rebounds from Deandre Ayton, 11 points and nine assists from Cameron Payne while starting in place of Paul and 12 points and four rebounds from Cam Johnson off the bench. Phoenix shot 55.1 percent, its best mark in the playoffs so far, totaled 16 fastbreak points and 54 points in the paint and committed only seven turnovers.

Game 2 of the series is Tuesday night at Phoenix Suns Arena.

Devin Booker on where his performance ranks among the best of his career: "I’ll let you guys do the rankings. I’m just going out there to win every game possible. I’ve been saying since the start of the playoffs -- every next game is our biggest game."

Monty Williams on Booker's 16 consecutive points in the third quarter: "He didn’t inject himself into the game. He just did it out of what we do. There are times where a guy scores, and you just want to go grab the ball and jack up a shot. I thought the way Devin did it tonight was within our scheme and what we do."

Jae Crowder on FaceTiming Chris Paul in the locker room: “Chris was excited, but he was holding up this, finger one. It was one game. We did what we’re supposed to do. We held it down. We made plays on both ends of the court. He was just very excited. He had a smile on his face. But he’s eager to get back.”

Devin Booker: 40 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists

Deandre Ayton: 20 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists

Mikal Bridges: 14 points, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal

Jae Crowder: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

Cam Johnson: 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals

Cameron Payne: 11 points, 9 assists, , 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

Torrey Craig: 8 pints, 6 rebounds, 1 assist

