Booker Moves into 14th on Suns All-Time Scoring List, Suns Fall to Grizzlies

Devin Booker entered Wednesday night’s game just 14 points shy of moving into the 14th spot on the Phoenix Suns all-time scoring list as the team tipped-off against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Suns looked to be in a groove early as they opened the game on an 11-0 run led by six points from Frank Kaminsky. However, the Grizzlies responded strong to the Suns hot start and the back-and-forth ping pong match began.

While the Suns went on multiple runs throughout the game, the Grizzlies always seemed to find a way to battle back. With 11 lead changes and 10 ties throughout the game, both teams saw their lead grow to double-digits and both also saw those same leads dwindle.

Unfortunately for the Suns, the Grizzlies caught the final advantage as they left Phoenix with a 115-108 victory.

“We have to do our work early,” Booker said. “I think this is a game we had a chance at the start of the game to put them away early. Once you give teams hope, give them confidence, shots start falling and it gets contagious. They are tough to stop then. We tried to make a late push – got it close, but didn’t close it out.”

Booker was the Suns lead facilitator on the night as he tied a season high with 10 assists while only committing one turnover. Throughout the majority of the fourth quarter, Booker was just one-point shy of passing Jeff Hornacek (6,420 points) on the Suns all-time scoring list. Booker pulled up on a midrange jumper in the final seconds to tally 15 points in the game and secure his spot at number 14 as he continues to climb the Suns leaderboard.

The Suns notched 29 assists tonight for their eighth straight game with 29+ assists. This ties the franchise’s longest streak of consecutive games with at least 29 assists in team history, matching an eight-game run from Feb. 15-28, 1988. In the last 25 years, only three other times has any NBA team had 29+ assists in at least eight straight games: Philadelphia in 10 straight from March 15-April 1, 2018; Golden State in 10 straight from Nov. 7-25, 2016; Golden State in 8 straight from Jan. 18-Feb. 3, 2016 (Basketball-Reference).

Kaminsky scored a season-high 24 points on 9-of-12 from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from deep while adding 5 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal.

Ricky Rubio tied his season high with 22 points to go along with his 8 assists and a steal. Rubio now has 8-plus assists in seven straight games, averaging 11.6 dimes over his last seven and just 2.0 turnovers. This is the longest streak of consecutive games with 8+ assists by a Suns player since Goran Dragić in seven straight in March 2013.

Kelly Oubre Jr. notched his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds while tying a career-high 4 blocks.

The Suns will look to bounce back as they travel to Mexico City to tip-off against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.