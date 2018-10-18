Booker Catches Fire in Suns Victory, Ayton Shines in Debut

Just five weeks ago Devin Booker underwent hand surgery. Fast forward to Wednesday night, you may find some people googling how to get that same surgery after the performance the young guard put on in Phoenix.

“Every day during the summer, I worked hard for this day, this season,” Booker said. “I knew going forward that the team the organization put together for us was going to be very special.”

And special it was. Booker missed all of preseason and his availability remained in question officially until just before tip off. However, you would never guess this was his first NBA action since the middle of March.

Booker scored 13 points in the first half, but it was what he did in the fourth quarter that made for such a spectacular night.

The Mavericks brought the game to within just four points with just under seven minutes left in the game. Booker responded by hitting a 25-foot step back three-pointer to extend the Suns lead. And then he hit a two. And then another three. And another three. Oh, and how about one more three for good measure.

“He’s our anchor,” Head Coach Igor Kokoškov said. “I’m not surprised. Suns fans are not surprised. That’s who he is.”

The 21-year-old shooting guard scored 19 points in the fourth quarter as he was greeted by chants of “MVP” each time he stepped to the free throw line. Booker finished the game with 35 points to go along with his seven assists and four rebounds.

“There’s few players in this league that can get that hot,” Ryan Anderson said about his new teammate. “He’s obviously one of them. It’s just fun to see. You kind of just step back and let him go to work.”

Booker wasn’t the only one with a big game as rookie Deandre Ayton took the NBA stage for the first time and did not disappoint. The big fella started off early scoring the first Suns points of the season with an and-one dunk against fellow rookie Luka Doncic.

“I knew he was something special,” Booker said about Ayton. “I think people are always nervous for their first game… When you are that talented and have the abilities that he does, the game is just going to come to you.”

Ayton had quite the impressive debut scoring 18 points on 72.7 percent shooting. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out six assists in the Suns 121-100 victory.

“Trevor [Ariza] was like, ‘you know, if you want to be great, this is how you be great, grab every board. Control the glass and grab every board,” Ayton said. “That’s what I tried to do.”

Ariza helped lead the team, not just vocally, but also on the court. He finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. TJ Warren and Josh Jackson were also both forces off the bench combining for 35 points on six-of-eight shooting from beyond the arc.

“I thought it was a good team win,” Ariza said. “Everybody came out ready to play, everybody came out aggressive looking at plays for others and themselves as well.”

The crowd in Phoenix was electric the entire night and the players definitely took notice.

“It was awesome,” Anderson said. “I know that they’re waiting for a Suns team they can root for and I think this is it. We’re going to bring it every night…It felt like they had our backs and it was just a great way to start the year.”

The Suns start the season on a win at home, but will now travel for their first road game of the year. The team will tip-off in Denver on Saturday against the Nuggets. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.