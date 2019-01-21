Bender Notches Double-Double, Suns Fall to Wolves on Game-Winner

The Phoenix Suns closed out their four-game road trip as they traveled to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Sunday night.

The team was without both of their regular centers as Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) and Richaun Holmes (right foot sprain) both were injured the night prior. Dragan Bender was placed in the starting role as he and Quincy Acy would look to handle the five spot in Minnesota.

Following a slow start against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, the Suns came out with some much needed energy against the Timberwolves, especially on the defensive end again. The team forced seven turnovers in just the first quarter and turned those into 13 points going the other way.

The Suns were up by two after one, but without their usual big bodies in the paint, they needed to keep the energy up the remainder of the game.

Jamal Crawford checked in during the second quarter after missing the previous five games due to injury. This was his 1,300th career game as he became just the 22nd player in NBA history to reach that milestone.

The Suns maintained their lead to close-out halftime as T.J. Warren’s 14 points helped guide them to a 67-64 advantage entering the break.

All looked good for the Suns entering the fourth quarter, however, the Timberwolves began to heat up. After scoring the final three points in the third, the Timberwolves continued to open the fourth as they went on a 15-1 run to take a 103-97 lead.

But with plenty of time left in the game, the Suns still had a chance to heat up and that’s exactly what happened. The Suns followed up the Timberwolves run with a 13-3 run of their own to regain the lead with just under four minutes remaining. It was a Bender putback to make it a two-point game and then Josh Jackson hit two free throws to put the Suns up by four.

Derrick Rose, who had already been having a very solid night for Minnesota, continued his success scoring the Timberwolves next five points and bringing them within just one point.

But in game number 1,300, Crawford did what he’s been doing for the past 19 seasons as he pulled up from midrange to knock down a bucket with under two minutes remaining.

This was quickly answered by a Taj Gibson dunk and a Rose free throw as the game was tied at 114 all. The Wolves had the ball with 23 seconds remaining with no shot clock and they put the ball in the hands of Rose who already had 29 points in the game, including ten in the just the fourth quarter.

Rose let the clock wind down as he eventually went up for the midrange jumper and drained the game winning shot. The Timberwolves defeated the Suns 116-114.

“I think we played well enough to deserve to win this game,” Head Coach Igor Kokoskov said. “We just didn’t find a way to close out the game.”

Warren scored a team-high 21 points to go along with his four rebounds and two steals. Devin Booker scored 18 points while dishing out six assists and grabbing six rebounds.

Bender held his own at the center position, notching season highs across the board with 12 points and 10 boards. This was his first double-double of the year and fifth in his career.

“Dragan Bender did a phenomenal job just showing presence,” Kokoskov said. “I think his teammates are proud.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. once again led the way for the Suns second unit as he scored 18 points with eight rebounds and two steals.

The Suns return home on Tuesday to take on a familiar face as the Timberwolves travel with them for a rematch in the Valley. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.